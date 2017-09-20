Community Briefs

Drag artist guest speaker for PFLAG at tonight’s meeting

PFLAG invites community residents to attend its next meeting at 7 tonight, Sept. 21, when it will host drag artist Tucker Noir. The meeting will be held at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Tucker Noir is an ongoing art project of Noel August, who has been mentoring youth for 20 years, teaching dance for 14 years and is a professional choreographer. August performs throughout the West Coast and was recently named drag king of the year in Las Vegas. Additionally, August produces Kingdom Come, an immersive drag show based on neuroaesthetics, in Las Vegas.

See Spot Run to hold fundraising bake sale in front of credit union

See Spot Run is holding a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. A variety of treats for dogs and people will be available.

It also will have gift items at the sale, proceeds of which benefit the dog park.

Library to host activities for children, teens this week

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

• Lego book club, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room. The session is designed for those 6-12.

• Virtual reality lab, 2:30 p.m. Monday in the board room. For those 10 and older.

• Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

• Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the board room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academic, behavior and character.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Democrats plan Saturday picnic in Frank Crowe Park

The Boulder City Democratic Club will host a “Dems and Friends” picnic and park cleanup from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Frank Crowe Park, 537 Cherry St.

Contact the club at 702-530-6604 or bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com for additional information.

Lake Mead rangers to talk about national parks during ‘chat’

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

• Ranger chat: “National Parks: Treasures of the Land,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join rangers to learn more about the national parks in our country.

The recreation area will mark National Public Lands Day on Sept. 30 with a litter cleanup focusing on locations in the park used heavily during the summer by visitors. Volunteers are needed to help clean up the park. National Public Lands Day vouchers will be provided to the first 100 volunteers who register. For more information or to register, call 702-293-8717 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Research institute president to address Republican women

The Boulder City Republican Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting today, Sept. 21, at the Railroad Pass casino, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker for the event will be John Tsarpalas, president of the Nevada Policy Research Institute.

For more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Free root beer floats offered

Free root beer floats will be given away from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St. All are welcome to attend.

The Homestead at Boulder City is sponsoring the event.

Breakfast to benefit Honor Flight

Honor Flight Southern Nevada will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Applebee’s at 5010 S. Fort Apache Road.

The cost is $10 and the nonprofit organization receives $5 for every breakfast sold.

Proceeds from the event will go toward providing Southern Nevada veterans with a flight to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost to them.

Honor Flight Southern Nevada is currently fundraising in order to send 25 World War II and four Korean War veterans on a three-day trip that will depart Las Vegas on Oct. 27.

The trip is open to Southern Nevada veterans, who will be accompanied and cared for by volunteer guardians.

For more information, call 702-749- 5912 or visit www.honorflightsouthernnevada.org.