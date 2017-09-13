Community Briefs

Democratic club to host candidate, picnic in park

The Boulder City Democratic Club will host U.S. Senate candidate Jay Craddock and Clark County Democratic Party representative Matt Kimball at its monthly meeting, at 6:30 tonight, Sept. 14, at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Additionally, the club will host a “Dems and Friends” picnic and park cleanup from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 23, at Frank Crowe Park, 537 Cherry St.

Contact the club at 702-530-6604 or bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com for additional information.

Emergency preparedness topic for retired public employees

Mary Camin, program specialist with the community Emergency Response Team, will be the guest speaker at today’s, Sept. 14, meeting of the Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada.

Camin will discuss how to be better prepared to respond to emergency situations in the community.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

After the meeting, members of the group will go to an area restaurant for a no-host lunch.

For more information contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Blood drive today will benefit community, hospital

A blood drive to benefit the community and Boulder City Hospital will be held from 1-7 p.m. today, Sept. 14, in the gym at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive Hero Reward points redeemable for gifts.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com and enter the code bouldercity or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Night of swing dancing planned

Dancers are invited to attend the Hot Dam West Coast Swing Night on Sunday, Sept. 17, at the historic Department of Water and Power building, 600 Nevada Highway. The dance will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person at the door.

For more information, contact Lynn St. Pierre at linny6558@gmail.com or call 702-862-6558.

Church members seek donations for Emergency Aid

A food drive on Saturday, Sept. 16, hosted by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints community, will benefit Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Emergency Aid is asking specifically for nonperishables including spaghetti sauce, jelly, peanut butter, canned tuna and meats, cereal, crackers, soup, chili and toiletries such as toilet paper, shampoo, soap, deodorant, razors and laundry detergent.

The nonprofit reports it has a surplus of items including canned fruits and vegetables, and dry pasta and beans.

Republican women to hold monthly luncheon

The Boulder City Republican Woman’s Club will hold its monthly meeting Sept. 21 at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Guest speaker will be John Tsarpalas, president of the Nevada Policy Research Institute.

All are welcome but reservations are required; they must be made by noon today, Sept. 14. Cost of the luncheon is $21.

For reservations or more information, call 702-393-1228 or email bcgop@yahoo.com.

Free root beer floats offered

Free root beer floats will be given away from 1-3 p.m.Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St. All are welcome to attend. The Homestead at Boulder City is sponsoring the event.

See Spot Run will hold bake sale

See Spot Run is holding a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.Friday, Sept. 22 in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. A variety of treats for dogs and people will be available.

It also will have gift items at the sale, proceeds of which benefit the dog park.

Breakfast to benefit Honor Flight

Honor Flight Southern Nevada will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8-10 a.m. Sept. 30 at Applebee’s, 5010 S. Fort Apache Road.

Cost is $10 and the nonprofit organization receives $5 for every breakfast sold.

Proceeds will go toward providing Southern Nevada veterans with a flight to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C., at no cost to them.

Honor Flight is currently fundraising to send 25 World War II and four Korean War veterans on a three-day trip that will depart Las Vegas on Oct. 27. The trip is open to Southern Nevada veterans, who will be accompanied and cared for by volunteer guardians.

For more information, call 702-749-5912 or visit www.honorflightsouthernnevada.org.

Drag artist guest speaker for PFLAG

PFLAG invites community residents to attend its next meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 21 when it will host drag artist Tucker Noir. The meeting will be held at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Tucker Noir is an ongoing art project of Noel August, who has been mentoring youth for 20 years, teaching dance for 14 years and is a professional choreographer. August performs throughout the West Coast and was recently named drag king of the year in Las Vegas. Additionally, August produces Kingdom Come, an immersive drag show based on neuroaesthetics, in Las Vegas.

Legos, book club meetings fill library’s slate of activities

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

• Book club, 9 a.m. today, Sept. 14, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

• Lego book club, 3:30 p.m. today, Sept. 14, in the community room. The session is designed for those ages 6-12.

• Recycled robots, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, in the community room. Those age 6 and older are invited to create a robot out of recycled materials.

• Lego challenge, 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, in the community room. For those age 6 and older.

• Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those age 12 and older.

• Book club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the community room. For those age 18 and older.

• Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the board room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

• Library board of trustees, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the board room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to talk about tortoises, lead art session

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

• Ranger chat: “The Tortoise Among Us,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the threatened desert tortoise.

• Ranger program: “Desert Mystery and Design,” 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join a ranger to create art reflecting life in the desert. Materials will be provided.

The recreation area will mark National Public Lands Day on Sept. 30 with a litter cleanup focusing on locations in the park used heavily during the summer by visitors. Volunteers are needed to help clean up the park. National Public Lands Day vouchers will be provided to the first 100 volunteers who register. For more information or to register, call 702-293-8717 or email LAKE_Volunteer_Coordinator@nps.gov.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.