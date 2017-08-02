Community Briefs

Guild to host reception Sunday for new art exhibit

Works by photographer Carol Bilodeau will be displayed in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery during the month of August. The exhibit, “My Visions of Italy,” includes many sites she recently visited while touring Italy.

A reception in her honor will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, in the gallery inside the historic Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. Light refreshments will be served.

Bilodeau has lived in Henderson for the past 13 years. She said her passion for photography started at an early age when she was living in the suburbs of Boston. Later, she continued to pursue iconic and unique images during her travels.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Her photos also are on display year-round in the guild’s gallery and at the guild’s displays at Boulder City Hospital and Hoover Dam Lodge.

Library schedules family activities, friends meeting

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Lego book club, 1 p.m. today, Aug. 3, in the community room. For those 6-12.

■ Small business government contracts workshop, 4:30 p.m. today, Aug. 3, in the community room. Learn how government contracts work for small businesses.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Family Lego building night and movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, in the community room. “Beauty and the Beast” will be shown.

■ Virtual reality lab, 1-4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, in the board room. For those 10 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the board room. For those 0-24 months and their caregivers.

■ Boulder City Friends of the Library meeting, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the board room.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academic, behavior and character.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead moonlight hike on Railroad Trail

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger chat: “Tule Springs: Ice Age Fossils Revealed,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. today, Aug. 3, at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument where Ice Age animals such as the Colombian mammoth, ground sloth, camel, North American lion and the saber-toothed cat roamed. Replicas of some animals will be on display.

■ Ranger hike, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Join rangers for a moonlight hike along the Historic Railroad Trail. Watch the desert come alive and learn more about the nocturnal animals that call the Mojave Desert home. Advance registration requested.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Bingo and burgers return to Elks lodge Monday night

Bingo will be played at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, No. 1682, on Monday, Aug. 7, evening.

Festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m. with Bill’s Burgers. Bingo cards go on sale at 5:30 p.m. and play will start promptly at 6 p.m.

The lodge is at 1217 Nevada Highway.

Democratic candidates for Senate to address club Aug. 10

Two Democratic candidates for the 2018 U.S. Senate race, Rep. Jacky Rosen and Jay Craddock, will speak at the Boulder City Democratic Club meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, contact the club at 702-530-6604 or bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Group offers aid to deal with grief

A group to help area residents deal with grief effectively meets at 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St.

“Together we learn how to manage grief effectively, and we find comfort in knowing we are not alone,” said the Rev. Sandy Johnson of Boulder City United Methodist Church, who created the group.

Member Amy Peterson is co-facilitating the group.

For additional information, call Peterson at 702-294-0323.