Community Briefs

Receptions planned for local artists at gallery, hospital

Works by artist Kathy Leroy will be featured this month in Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel.

A photographer and painter, Leroy will be featuring photos she took on a recent trip to the Netherlands, including a stop at Keukenhof garden and its colorful tulips.

Leroy, who has lived in Las Vegas and Pahrump for the past 30 years, joined the guild in July 2016 and became secretary a short time later.

She will be feted during a reception from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the gallery. Light refreshments will be served.

The gallery, located within the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Also, a reception in honor of those whose works are featured at Boulder City Hospital will be held from 5-7 p.m. July 12 at the hospital. All are welcome to attend.

The exhibit, “Whatever Your HeART Desires,” features more than 50 pieces of 2-D and 3-D art. It continues through Oct. 17.

The hospital is at 901 Adams Blvd.

Works by members of the art guild also will be displayed at The Homestead at Boulder City. “Medley,” a collection of art and photography, will be featured at the assisted living center through the end of the year.

Among the works is a piece by Autumn De Forest, a 15-year-old Las Vegas girl who got her start as an artist displaying at the guild’s spring art festival when she was 6. Her work has been seen internationally and one of her pieces, “Resurrection,” now hangs in the Vatican collection.

Art at The Homestead can be viewed during the facility’s normal business hours.

‘Beauty and Beast’ show, story sessions, crafts on tap at library

Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ “Odd Squad” club with Vegas PBS, 10 a.m. today in the board room. This is the first meeting of a four-week club. For those in kindergarten through fifth grade.

■ Lego book club, 1 p.m. today in the community room.

■ Family boogie night, 6 p.m. in the community room.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 5 and under and their caregivers.

■ “Beauty and the Beast” presented by Hampstead Stage, 3 p.m. Friday in the community room. The two-person cast will present the fairy tale.

■ Family story time, 11 a.m. Saturday in the community room.

■ Children’s craft hour, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the community room.

■ Virtual reality lab, 1-4 p.m. Monday in the board room. For those 10 and older.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those 0-24 months and their caregivers.

■ Storyteller Jim Cogan, 1 p.m. Tuesday in the community room.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Family story time, 6 p.m. Tuesday in the community room.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Lego challenge, 2 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

■ Local author showcase, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the LG room. Learn about the writing process from local authors and get your books autographed.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to lead hike, discuss public lands

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger hike, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Join a ranger for a hike along the Historic Railroad Trail while learning about nocturnal animals.

■ Ranger chat, “Public Lands: Treasures of Southern Nevada,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road.

■ Ranger chat: “Tule Springs: Ice Age Fossils Revealed,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, where Ice Age animals such as the Colombian mammoth, ground sloth, camel, North American lion and the saber-toothed cat roamed.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Holy Land tour information session Thursday

The Rev. Sandy Johnson of Boulder City United Methodist Church is leading a tour to the Holy Land on June 18-29, 2018. The tour is offered by Educational Opportunities Tour, which has been taking pilgrims to the Holy Land for more than 25 years.

The 11-day Journey through the Bible program will expand participants’ knowledge of the Bible and this sacred land. Cities included in the tour are Capernaum, Nazareth, Samaria, Jerusalem and Bethlehem. Also planned are visits to Masada and the Dead Sea, with an optional extension to go to Jordan and Petra.

To learn more about the trip, informational meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, contact Johnson at Sandy_L_johnson@hotmail.com or 702-293-7240.