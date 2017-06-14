Community Briefs

See Spot Run to hold bake sale

See Spot Run, which operates the dog park at Veterans’ Memorial Park, will host a bake sale Friday in front of Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the credit union closes.

The nonprofit group will have a variety of treats, including gift items, for people as well as dogs. Proceeds from the sale will be used to support the dog park.

Bikini barrel race on tap at arena

The fifth annual bikini barrel race presented by Stop the Clock Barrel Racing will be held Saturday at the L.L. Miller Arena at the Boulder City Horseman’s Association, 1 Corral Road.

Competition will begin at 8 p.m., with time-only runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The race is expected to attract between 80 and 100 participants. All riders must be wearing a bathing suit to compete.

Racers will compete for cash prizes and buckles. The entry fee for adults is $60, plus a $5 office fee and $3 horse fee. The entry cost for youths 16 and younger is $25, plus the $5 office fee.

There is no cost for spectators.

The cook shack will be open during the race.

For more information, visit http://www.stcbarrelracing.com.

Bronx Wanderers to perform at St. Jude’s

The Bronx Wanderers, featuring a father and his two sons performing rock and roll music from the 1950s through 1970s, will be at St. Jude’s Ranch for Children at 2 p.m. June 17 as part of Win-Win Entertainment’s monthly program.

Reservations are requested and can be made by calling 702-294-7167.

The ranch is at 100 St. Jude’s St.

Understanding Alzheimer’s focus of class presented by Lend A Hand

Lend A Hand of Boulder City is hosting an education program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association, “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior.” It will be offered at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

According to the association, behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people with dementia to communicate their needs and feelings.

For information, call the Lend A Hand office at 702-294-2363.

Library events include movie, dancing, club meetings

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Senior fraud presentation, 10 a.m. today in the community room.

■ Lego book club, 1 p.m. today in the community room. For children 6-12.

■ Family boogie night, 6 p.m. today in the community room. Have family fun dancing.

■ Drop-in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. “The Shack” will be shown.

■ Family story time, 11 a.m. Saturday in the community room.

■ Art club, 1 p.m. Saturday in the board room. For all ages.

■ Building club, 10 a.m. Monday in the board room. For children 0-5.

■ Virtual reality lab, 1-4 p.m. Monday in the board room. For those 10 and older.

■ Lego challenge, 3 p.m. Monday in the community room. For those 6 and older.

■ St. Thomas presentation, 6 p.m. Monday in the community room. Join a ranger from Lake Mead National Recreation Area to learn about the ghost town once completely submerged by the lake.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For children 0-24 months and their caregivers.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Family movie, 1 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. “Trolls” will be shown.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

■ Library board meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the board room.

Note: The library will be closed on Sundays through Labor Day.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead rangers to talk about bats, Mojave Desert, St. Thomas

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week. These include:

■ Ranger program, “Bats of the Night,” 5 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder Beach amphitheater. Join a ranger to learn about the Mojave Desert bats that live in the recreation area.

■ Ranger chat, “St. Thomas: A Town Revealed,” 6 p.m. Monday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Learn about the lifestyles of the small farming community that was eventually covered by Lake Mead.

■ Ranger chat, “The Mojave Desert: A Magical Land,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn about the plants and wildlife in the nearby desert.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Medicare information offered at bingo, breakfast event

Nevada Care Connection will provide information about Medicare, as well as obtaining help to cover costs and paying for prescriptions, during a Medicare bingo event at 10 a.m. June 27 at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Specialists will be on hand to answer questions and help complete and submit applications.

Breakfast will be served and prizes will be awarded.

Reservations are required by June 22. Call 844-850-5113 for reservations or more information.

PFLAG to host summer training to education about LGBT issues

PFLAG will hold its June meeting from 6-8 p.m. June 27 at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

During June and July, the group will host a pair of ally training sessions to educate people on LGBT issues and how they can better understand and support the LGBT community. Those who attend are straight and gay. The training is based on curriculum provided by Safe Zone Project. To learn more about the project, visit http://thesafezoneproject.com/about/what-is- safe-zone/.

A board meeting will be held during the first hour, before the program begins at 7 p.m. Both hours are open to the public.

The group offers discussion centered on education, advocacy and mutual support to discuss family issues with others who have experienced sexual orientation-related issues.

The group hosts a helpline at 702-241-4050 and can be reached by email at pflagofbouldercity@gmail.com.