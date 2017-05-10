Community Briefs

Democratic party officials to speak tonight at library

The Boulder City Democratic Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. Nevada Democratic Party Interim Executive Director Cory Warfield and secretary Marla Turner will be speaking.

All interested parties are welcome to attend. For more information, call 702-530-6604 or email bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.

Community blood drive will be held today at church gym

A community blood drive will be held from 1-7 p.m. today in the gymnasium at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive points redeemable for a variety of gifts.

For more information, contact Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335 or visit www.bloodhero.com and enter the code “bouldercity.”

Homestead holding ‘name your price’ sale to benefit activity fund

The Homestead at Boulder City is hosting a “name your price” parking lot sale starting at 7 a.m. Friday. Furniture, household goods and more will be sold.

All money from the sale will go to the nonprofit facility’s activity fund.

The Homestead is at 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Art guild to host reception Tuesday for artist Loop

Sita Loop is the Boulder City Art Guild’s featured artist for May at its gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

A self-taught artist, Loop works in oils, acrylics and watercolors. She paints a variety of subjects, including still lifes, florals, animals and Native American petroglyphs.

She was raised in Virginia, but stories about the West by her grandfather inspired her to move to Arizona and New Mexico. She moved to Nevada is 2014 and joined the art guild in 2016.

Loop had her own art gallery where she showcased her work, as well as the work of about 20 artists.

A reception in her honor will be held from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome to attend.

Council candidates to speak at retirees’ meeting

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

The group will be hosting the four candidates for City Council: Warren Harhay, Kiernan McManus, John Milburn and Cam Walker. Each will be given five minutes to speak, followed by questions.

Members will go to an area restaurant for a no-host lunch after the meeting.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net

See Spot Run holding work day at dog park this Saturday morning

See Spot Run is looking for volunteers to assist with a work day at the dog park at Veterans Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. The work day is planned from 7-11 a.m. Saturday.

Republican women to hear political commentator

Boulder City Republican Women will its monthly luncheon meeting May 18 in the banquet room at Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson.

Guest speaker will be Wayne Allyn Root, a political commentator and businessman.

Reservations are required by noon today and can be made by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Women’s network to meet

Anew Women’s Network will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The monthly meetings for widows offers friendship and information about relationships, finances, emotions and spiritual and physical well-being.

A light lunch will be served.

For further information, contact Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Sons of Norway to mark constitution day Wednesday

The Sons of Norway, Desert Troll Lodge of Boulder City/Henderson will host a Norwegian Constitution Day celebration from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St.

The free event will include Nordic food such as lefse, wienerpolser and heart waffles with jam, a parade, bunads, classic cars, a bounce house, games, a white elephant raffle and an ice cream truck.

Keynote speaker will be Barbara Cegavske, Nevada’s secretary of state.

For more information, contact Dave Nelson at 702-294-0011 or odnelson2@gmail.com.

Craft, movie, book clubs scheduled at library

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Book club, 9 a.m. today in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Teen volunteer meeting, 3 p.m. today in the community room. Learn what it takes to be a teen volunteer at the Boulder City Library and earn service hours.

■ Sugar scrub craft, 1 p.m. Saturday in the board room. Learn how to make a coffee or tea sugar scrub. There is a $5 fee for supplies. Reservations required and must be made by today.

■ Crochet for a cause, 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

■ Book club, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. For those 18 and older.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Special art exhibit featured at Lake Mead visitors center

An innovative photographic mural is on display this month in the Alan Bible Visitor Center at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The exhibit was developed to connect students ages 8-12 in the Mojave Desert of Southern Nevada with their peers in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan, India, in an effort to promote global environmental education through fine art, photography and science.

Sharon K. Schafer, an artist and wildlife biologist, guided the students through project-based learning to document the natural history of their region in an effort to create an understanding of people’s shared responsibility to the planet.

The exhibit continues through May 31.

Also scheduled this week:

■ Ranger chat: “Tule Springs: Ice Age Fossils Revealed,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn more about the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, a unique paleontological resource where ice age animals such as the Columbian mammoth, ground sloth, camel, North American lion and saber-tooth cat lived. Replicas of some of these animals will be displayed.

■ Ranger chat: “Water Safety and You,” 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Learn a variety of ways to stay safe this summer as rangers demonstrate the proper use of life jackets and offer tips on how to protect yourself while on the lake.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.

Alliance plans candidates night, community barbecue

The Boulder City Community Alliance will hold a candidates forum at 6 p.m. May 18 at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. All four candidates for City Council — Warren Harhay, Kiernan McManus, John Milburn and Cam Walker — have been invited to speak.

Each candidate will be given the opportunity to speak before being asked questions by those attending.

All are welcome to attend.

Additionally, the alliance is hosting a community barbecue from noon to 4 p.m. May 20 in Bicentennial Park, 999 Colorado St. Family activities, food and beverages will be provided.

Caring for those with Alzheimer’s focus of seminar

Boulder City residents are invited to learn more about caring for those with Alzheimer’s disease during a special presentation at 8:30 a.m. May 18 at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona St. The Homestead at Boulder City is sponsoring the event.

Amy Moore Peterson and Evelyn Castro of the Alzheimer’s Association, Desert Southwest Chapter, will discuss the emotional challenges of caring for someone with the disease.

A free breakfast will be provided.

Reservations are requested and can be made by contacting Tanya Vece at 702-294-8720 or tvece@voa.org.

Grace holding summer safety, fun festival

Grace Community Church will present a Get Ready for Summer Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 in the courtyard behind the church, 1150 Wyoming St.

There will be tables with information about summer activities for children and adults, water safety, sun protection, heat and hydration, and things that bite and sting. Additionally, there will be information on local attractions celebrating the history of Boulder City, Lake Mead and Hoover Dam.

Bike checks will be offered. There also will be a bake sale, entertainment, games and hands-on crafts.

Church presenting Loaves & Lobsters dinner

Boulder City United Methodist Church is hosting its second annual Loaves & Lobster fundraising dinner at 6 p.m. May 20 at the Boulder City Elks Lodge, 1217 Nevada Highway.

Live lobsters are flown in from Maine for the dinner. The evening’s festivities also will include a silent auction and vintage jewelry sale.

All proceeds from the event will be used to support the church’s ministries in Boulder City and around the world, such as Family Promise, a program that helps homeless families get into a home; making sleeping mats for the homeless; offering an after-school program for elementary school student; and leading divorce and grief recovery classes.

Tickets are $45 each and can be purchased Friday or May 12 in front of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, 530 Avenue G, or by calling Pat at 702-308- 8409.

Additional information is available by visiting www.bouldercityumc.org or calling the Rev. Sandy Johnson at 702-461-2590.