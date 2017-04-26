Community Briefs

Elks to host bingo, burger night

Members of the Boulder City Elks Lodge invite community residents to join them for bingo and burgers on Monday at the lodge, 1217 Nevada Highway.

Sales of bingo cards begin at 5:30 p.m., and play begins at 6 p.m.

Seventy percent of the proceeds are given to the winners, while the remaining 30 percent is donated to charitable organizations.

Organic gardening topic for club

The Boulder City Garden Club will meet at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Angela O’Callaghan, the social horticulture specialist for the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, will speak on “Organic Gardening.” Her talk will begin at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Basics of dementia focus of talk

Lend A Hand is sponsoring a free educational seminar presented by the Alzheimer’s Association. It is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

“The Basics” will cover detection of memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease and more.

For more information, call the Lend A Hand office at 702-293-2363.

Library accepting food donations in lieu of fines for library week

In celebration of National Library Week, the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., is joining with the Las Vegas Clark County Library District for its annual systemwide food drive. The program continues through Sunday.

For each nonperishable, unopened canned or packaged food item brought to the library, it will waive $2 of fines.

Patrons also can replace a lost or missing library card free of charge.

No change or credit will be given if the amount of donated items is more than the amount of the fine.

All items donated will be given to Emergency Aid of Boulder City.

Also planned at the library in the coming days are:

• Anime club, 1 p.m. Saturday in the community room. For those in junior high grades.

• Crochet for a cause, 2:20 p.m. Tuesday in the community room. Learn how to crochet a sleeping mat for the homeless out of plastic bags. For those 12 and older.

• Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

Note: The library will be closed Friday for staff development.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Lake Mead events to focus on conservation, science

Lake Mead National Recreation Area has a variety of special events happening in the coming week.

These include:

• National Park Treasures: Celebrating Conservation, 11 a.m. to noon at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join Scott Abella, an ecology professor at UNLV, and Alice Newton, park vegetation manager, as they share conservation challenges and the success of National Park Service restoration efforts. The work restoring plant life along the shorelines of Lake Mead will be highlighted.

• Ranger program: “Junior Scientist Explorer,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. Join a park ranger to observe Science is Everywhere Day to learn more about animals and plants of the Mojave Desert while using science equipment. Participants will receive a special patch for completing the activities and becoming a junior scientist explorer.

For additional information or reservations, call 702-293-8990.