Community Briefs

Mayor will address retired public workers

The Boulder City Chapter of the Retired Public Employees of Nevada will hold its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. today at The Homestead at Boulder City, 1401 Medical Park Drive.

Guest speaker will be Mayor Rod Woodbury.

Members will go to a local restaurant for a no-host lunch after the meeting.

For more information, contact Bernard at bernardpaolini@cox.net or call 702-294-0636.

Blood drive for community on tap today at church gym

A Boulder City community and Boulder City Hospital blood drive has been scheduled for 1-7 p.m. today in the chapel gymnasium at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 916 Fifth St.

All donors will receive Hero Reward points that can be redeemable for a variety of gifts, including T-shirts, movie tickets and gift cards to restaurants.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com, using the code bouldercity, or call Lee McDonald at 702-795-8335.

Workshop will present information about Alzheimer’s disease

Lend A Hand is sponsoring a workshop about Alzheimer’s disease. “Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters” will be presented by the Alzheimer’s Association at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

The interactive workshop is open to all. For additional information, call Lend A Hand at 702-294-2363.

Party leader to address Republican women

Members of the Boulder City Republican Woman’s Club will meet Feb. 16 in DeSimone’s Steakhouse inside Railroad Pass, 2800 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and lunch will start at 11:45 a.m.

Guest speaker will be Michael McDonald, chairman of the state Republican Party.

Reservations are required and must be made by noon today. They can be obtained by calling 702-393-1228 or emailing bcgop@yahoo.com.

Dog park needs volunteers for work day this Saturday

See Spot Run is seeking volunteers to help with a work day at the dog park inside Veterans Memorial Park, 1650 Buchanan Blvd. It is scheduled from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.

Support group for widows will meet Saturday

Anew Women’s Network will meet at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd. The community-based support group is for widows and helps with relationship, financial, emotional, spiritual and physical issues.

A light lunch will be served.

For further information, contact Fran Jordan at 702-371-5932.

Art guild unveils two new exhibits

Jewelry and art by Linda Shaffer are on display throughout the month in the Boulder City Art Guild’s gallery inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.

The exhibit features restive paintings and a variety of jewelry pieces, which are often echoed in her art.

A reception in her honor will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 12) in the gallery. All are welcome to attend.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Additionally, the guild has recently unveiled its newest exhibit of Western art at the Hoover Dam Lodge. It features 50 pieces of 2-D and 3-D art by 25 members of the group.

A reception, hosted by the Hoover Dam Lodge, will be held from 4-6 p.m. Feb. 19. All are welcome to attend.

The exhibit will continue through May.

The lodge is at 18000 U.S. Highway 93.

Library to host Valentine’s craft session, show movie

The Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd., has several activities planned for the coming week. These include:

■ Adult book club, 9 a.m. today in the community room.

■ Valentine’s Day craft hour, 3:30 p.m. today in the community room.

■ Drop in story time, 10 a.m. Friday in the board room. For children 0-5 and their caregivers.

■ Movie, 5:30 p.m. Friday in the community room. “The Light Between Two Oceans” will be shown. For those 13 and older.

■ Teen advisory group, 3 p.m. Monday in the community room. Open to those 12-18, the group offers advice on activities, programs and materials in the youth services department.

■ Baby lap-sit story time, 10 a.m. Tuesday in the board room. For those 2 and younger and their caregivers.

■ Toddler story time, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board room. For children younger than 36 months and their caregivers.

■ Positive Action for teens, 3 p.m. Wednesday in the community room. The nationally recognized, evidence-based program improves academics, behavior and character.

■ Library board of trustees meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday in the board room.

Call 702-293-1281 for details, reservations or more information.

Mojave Desert animals, plants topics for ranger program

Lake Mead National Recreation Area will host a ranger program at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Alan Bible Visitor Center, 10 Lakeshore Road. “The Mojave Desert: A Magical Land” will focus on the animals and plants found in the park’s desert.

For details, call 702-293-8990.

Contestants sought for Miss Boulder City Pageant

The Miss Las Vegas Scholarship Organization recently announced the creation of a sister organization, the Miss Boulder City Scholarship Organization, which will host the Miss Boulder City Pageant on Feb. 26 at the Hoover Dam Lodge.

Contestants between the ages of 13 and 23 are being sought to vie for the titles of Miss Boulder City and Miss Boulder City’s Outstanding Teen. Additionally, the pageant will give them the opportunity to vie for scholarships and promote their personal platforms as well as the Children’s Miracle Network.

The pageant is a preliminary event for Miss Nevada.

Ashley Rosenberger will be in charge of the pageant.

In addition to contestants, sponsors are needed.

For more information, contact her at missbouldercityso@gmail.com.

Community Alliance schedules meetings throughout month

Members of the Boulder City Community Alliance will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 28 at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Democratic club to hear about Affordable Care Act

The Boulder City Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the Boulder City Library, 701 Adams Blvd.

Mark Riffenburg with Organizing For Action will speak regarding efforts to preserve key aspects of the Affordable Care Act.

All interested people are welcome to attend. For additional information, contact the club at 702-530-6604 or bouldercitydemocraticclub@gmail.com.