Veterans strike out for housing

Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a longtime organization dedicated to building low-cost housing for needy veterans around the nation.

The foundation is a charitable organization founded in tribute to New York Fire Department firefighter Stephen Siller, who was killed in 2001, during the Sept. 11 attacks. The foundation operates as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and helps families of September 11 first responders and veterans rebuild, in part from funds raised through nationwide charity runs. According to its website, “We are committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001.” The site lists such impressive sponsors as Fox News channel, Home Depot Foundation, New York Jets, GMC and others.

Recently, the foundation sought to open housing for veterans throughout the Las Vegas, Boulder City and entire Southern Nevada area including in North Las Vegas, across the street from the Southern Nevada Veterans Affairs medical center. The land is currently zoned for commercial use, and the foundation duly filed papers to have the property rezoned for housing. But the city council and the planning commission have steadfastly refused to rezone, and the project is stalled, permanently perhaps. The project was proposed to include individual units, on-site services, job training and other advantages beneficial to veterans.

As many as 2,400 veterans are currently experiencing homelessness in the Southern Nevada area, and the Towers foundation wants to reach out and help them in their planned North Las Vegas facility. The housing is not offered free of charge. But payment is planned that will be less than “standard” current housing costs.

The Towers foundation purchased the five-acre lot and was prepared to move forward, but came up against planning commission members who want to preserve the commercial zoning. Many local veterans are speaking out publicly against North Las Vegas for not allowing the rezoning.

Vince Palmieri, commander of Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 711, issued a statement saying in part, “It seems the planning commission only cares about putting money in [their] pockets by working with commercial developers.” He stated that the residence would have strict rules about which veterans are eligible to live in the apartments. The units are designed for permanent living, not short term.

As of this writing, Palmieri announced that he has an upcoming meeting scheduled with North Las Vegas officials, and he has hopes that their decision can be reviewed to the extent that they will allow the zoning change. North Las Vegas spokesman Greg Bortolin said, “It’s a zoning issue, not lack of support.”

Palmieri has been asking veterans to contact North Las Vegas councilmen and Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown and ask them all to to overturn her decision “or resign.” He gives the mayor’s number as (702) 633-1007.