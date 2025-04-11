Know what wheels kids can (and can’t) operate

Motorized devices are growing in popularity, especially with teens, but many parents don’t know the legalities or the dangers.

Our dispatchers get several calls a month from concerned residents. If you’re thinking about buying a motorized vehicle for a minor, research laws and safety requirements to ensure safe vehicles for your children. Boulder City police and fire departments have teamed up in an effort to educate residents, creating a webpage to provide information about “Wheels and Motors and Nevada Law” at bcnv.org/BikeSafety.

Our officers often see children riding motorized devices at the same speed as vehicle traffic – as much as 30 mph. – or not looking both ways as they cross streets – or not stopping at stop signs. Sadly, many children across the U.S. are injured or killed annually in accidents with cars and trucks. Our officers never want to knock on a parent’s door to tell them their child was in a critical accident. Parents tell us that they can’t tell the difference between what’s legal and what requires a license. They also are not aware of legal ramifications of letting kids use some motor-propelled items.

The CDC recommends any person, any age, on any small, lightweight moving device, self-propelled or motorized, wear a helmet. Properly-fit helmets can reduce the risk of head injury in a crash by 85%. Wearing a helmet can prevent traumatic brain injuries, concussions, or even death.

Many self-propelled wheeled items are considered toys. Adhere to manufacturer recommendations for use and follow safety agency’s recommendations for safety. Hoverboards, self-propelled skateboards and scooters should never be used on streets.

Use caution on sidewalks where permitted and be aware of your surroundings. There is no age requirement, but adult supervision is suggested for children 12 and under. These items typically travel between five and 12 mph so riders should wear proper safety gear: a helmet, wrist guards, knee and elbow pads. More than 230,000 people were treated in hospital emergency rooms for injuries while skateboarding, using scooters or hoverboards in 2022.

One of the surest ways to tell the difference between motorized devices is to look at the pedals, top speed and motor size. Does it have pedals that propel it? If the answer is yes, it’s likely an E-bike.

Bikes and E-bikes have pedals to propel them. Bikes are completely self-propelled. E-Bikes operate at 750 watts or less. There are three E-Bike classes in use:

· Class 1: the motor assists when peddling and shuts down at 20 miles an hour.

· Class 2: the most common E-bike. It can operate with the electric motor only or may do pedal assist. The motor shuts down at 20 miles an hour.

· Class 3: can only use the motor assist peddling and shuts down at 28 miles an hour.

You must obey the rules of the road and safety procedures such as speed limits and stop signs.

Mopeds and motorcycles may have pedals (or footrests) but are propelled by engine, be it electric and/or gas. Nevada laws require helmets and licenses for mopeds and motorcycles. Mopeds cannot exceed 30 mph, between 750-1500 watts (or under 50 cc’s if gas). Motorcycles exceed 30 mph and over 1500 watts (or over 50 cc’s if gas).

Moped users must be 16 years old and have a driver’s license of any Class and a helmet. Registration and license plate are required. One-time registration is also required. Moped operators must use the far right lane on a multi-lane road unless they are preparing to turn left, if it is unsafe, or if directed elsewhere by a police officer. Mopeds must have proper safety equipment to drive on a public street.

Motorcycle operators need an M class driver’s license. They must be at least 18 years of age and must have successfully completed either written examinations and driving tests, as they may be required by the DMV, or a course of motorcycle safety approved by the department. A helmet, insurance, vehicle registration and license plate are required.

There are potential criminal charges if minors are caught operating either a moped or a motorcycle. If an adult, such as a parent or guardian, permits a child under 18 to operate a moped or motorcycle without a license, it is a violation of NRS 483.580. This misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and or jail for up to six months.

The city of Boulder City wants to partner with local parents to help keep their children safe. For links or more information, visit www.bcnv.org/BikeSafety.