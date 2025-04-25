A graduation gift to remember

Over the last couple of weeks, I twice drove over the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge, aka the Hoover Dam bypass.

Whenever I do, it often makes me remember a very fond memory I thought I’d share, especially with high school graduation just around the corner.

It was the summer of 1987 and a couple of months after I graduated from BCHS. That summer, I was working in the office of the Boulder City News, which for many years was located just to the right of the Boulder City Theatre. And at that time, Mike O’Callaghan was the owner of the paper, not to mention a war hero and former two-term governor. I had worked for the paper for two years at that point and had not met him until just prior at our senior award night in which he was the guest who helped with handing out the awards. I won an award for journalism. I know, shocking.

Jump ahead to late July or early August, which was not long before I’d venture north to Reno for college. I got a call at the office from Gov. O’Callaghan, who had not only a commanding presence but voice. From what I can recall, the conversation was quick and to the point and went like this:

Governor: Ron, it’s Mike O’Callaghan.

Me: Hello, sir.

Governor: Ron, do you like football?

Me: Yes, I do.

Governor: Do you like the Raiders?

Me: Yes, they’re my favorite team.

Governor: How would you like to go to a Raiders preseason game?

Me: That would be great.

Governor: Good. I’ll send you two tickets.

First off, Gov. O’Callaghan was a longtime friend of then-Raiders owner Al Davis. And at that time, the Raiders called the Coliseum in Los Angeles home.

I was very excited to see my first Raiders game, even if it was preseason. But then it hit me, he offered two tickets.

I immediately called my dad and told him what was going on. My younger brother, Scott, is also a life-long Raiders fan, so I wasn’t sure how that would all work out. My dad said the three of us could go and that he’d buy a separate ticket with the hope of sitting close to us.

Before I stressed myself out too much, the office phone rang again and it was Gov. O’Callaghan. He asked if I wanted to bring anyone else, and I said it would be great if my brother could go. He said that’s fine. Whew! Crisis diverted.

Within two days, his wife, Carolyn, came by the office and gave me not only four tickets but $200. In 1987, $200 went a long way. She said it was my graduation gift. I still get a little emotional when thinking about that.

Me, my dad, brother and friend, Gary, went to L.A. for the game. The Coliseum is located on the campus of USC. Needless to say, this was long before GPS and the old Rand-McNally map in the car did not help as we missed the turnoff and ended up in downtown Watts. We finally found our way out and made it to the game. The Raiders got crushed by the 49ers but it was still great to attend the game, not to mention in such a historic stadium. The $200 paid for the hotel room, food, gas, and a little left over.

So, thank you Gov. Mike, who passed in 2004, for not only the gift but a life-long memory. One I think of fondly when I go over the bridge so aptly named in honor of you and Pat.