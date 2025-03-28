I took this photo earlier this year just up the street from where I live. Bighorn sheep are often spotted not just in Hemenway Park but in surrounding neighborhoods.

Having grown up in Boulder City, I was always aware of its unofficial mascots …the bighorn sheep.

I feel kind of silly having not known about their residency at Hemenway Park until five or six years ago. And now, I live up the street from the park and see my bighorn buddies not just at Hemenway but often throughout the neighborhood.

It was also fitting that when I moved back two years ago, one greeted me in the driveway the day I was moving in. Having just moved from Arizona after 10 years and Hawaii for 12 prior to that, having one in the driveway was a welcomed and pretty cool encounter. But now it’s almost daily, or at least a few times a week, that I see them out and about.

Since coming back, I’ve done several stories on the bighorn and Ram Cam. And I’ll be honest, any excuse to photograph them, I take it. How often can you get up close with nature, especially in a desert?

Speaking of which, I do want to take a moment and get on my soapbox. I think it’s great that through word of mouth, tours, returnees to the park and the city’s very popular Ram Cam, there are lots of people almost daily at the park to see its famous residents.

However, something that annoys me are those who get too close to the sheep all in the name of a photo for social media. Give them their space as they are not animatronic animals like you see at Disneyland. While docile, they are still wild animals and will defend themselves when felt threatened. Trust me, few stand a chance against 200-plus pounds of muscle coming at you.

Also, while there is signage, it frustrates me when you see people bring their dogs to Hemenway Park. It’s the only one in town that prohibits dogs and for good reason. The sheep see them as a threat. For some who bring them there, it may be naiveté (maybe more signs are needed) but for others it’s that sense of entitlement from those who feel their dogs should be allowed anywhere.

Whether you’re taking a photo or bringing a dog, imagine what could happen if someone is injured by a ram all because of stupidity. Would the city fence the park to keep the sheep out? Who knows, but one person’s selfish action could spoil things for everyone else, including the sheep. Please, use common sense.

Stepping off my soapbox.