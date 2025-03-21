What if they gave a war and nobody was home?

The subjects in most of the articles and columns I write tend to include positive stories about American veterans and veterans’ organizations. And in fact the pieces are about veterans, not active-duty military.

From time to time, however, there are exceptions. Like today, for instance. The topic concerns World BEYOND War, an organization that promotes shutting down American military bases around the globe.

American troops are stationed all over the world. In most of those nations, we are welcome. Some have attempted to force us out, but they have mostly been unsuccessful.

But a long-time association called World BEYOND War (capitals are theirs) has continued to push its agenda regarding coordinated action in communities to call for the closure of all military bases as part of its annual Global Day of Action.

The recent such day was this past Feb. 23. On that date and surrounding days, individuals and organizations around the world took coordinated action in their communities to call for the closure of all military bases as part of the Global Day of Action to Close Bases. More than 60 events took place in Australia, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, England, Finland, Germany, Guam, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Malawi, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, South Korea, Sweden, Venezuela, Wales, the United States plus online events from Argentina, Bolivia, and Italy. (I must point out, Russia was not listed.) Bases in Nevada were not included, but Southwest states where bases were picketed included Arizona, California and New Mexico.

Bases cost an exorbitant amount of money. The investment of U.S. foreign military bases alone is estimated at $80 billion a year, money that could possibly be better spent on health care, education, renewable energy and so much more.

“The impact of military bases on their surroundings are significantly underplayed and wide-ranging, from environmental and noise pollution, to creating an economic vacuum, to generating a hostile dynamic with local communities,” said Sean Conner, executive director of International Peace Bureau, another organization that planned the day of actions. “The proliferation of military bases and facilities has not made communities or nations safer, instead contributing to the growing military-industrial complex and straining relations between nations and peoples.”

While not a military base per se, the Coast Guard around Lake Mead and Hoover Dam is under the control of Homeland Security, and it could be eliminated under a base closure as noted above. And certainly nearby Nellis AFB and Creech AFB would be affected. I’m neutral, but open to comments. I’ll leave it up to you.