66°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

What if they gave a war and nobody was home?

By Chuck N. Baker
March 20, 2025 - 5:03 pm
 

The subjects in most of the articles and columns I write tend to include positive stories about American veterans and veterans’ organizations. And in fact the pieces are about veterans, not active-duty military.

From time to time, however, there are exceptions. Like today, for instance. The topic concerns World BEYOND War, an organization that promotes shutting down American military bases around the globe.

American troops are stationed all over the world. In most of those nations, we are welcome. Some have attempted to force us out, but they have mostly been unsuccessful.

But a long-time association called World BEYOND War (capitals are theirs) has continued to push its agenda regarding coordinated action in communities to call for the closure of all military bases as part of its annual Global Day of Action.

The recent such day was this past Feb. 23. On that date and surrounding days, individuals and organizations around the world took coordinated action in their communities to call for the closure of all military bases as part of the Global Day of Action to Close Bases. More than 60 events took place in Australia, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, England, Finland, Germany, Guam, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Malawi, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland, South Korea, Sweden, Venezuela, Wales, the United States plus online events from Argentina, Bolivia, and Italy. (I must point out, Russia was not listed.) Bases in Nevada were not included, but Southwest states where bases were picketed included Arizona, California and New Mexico.

Bases cost an exorbitant amount of money. The investment of U.S. foreign military bases alone is estimated at $80 billion a year, money that could possibly be better spent on health care, education, renewable energy and so much more.

“The impact of military bases on their surroundings are significantly underplayed and wide-ranging, from environmental and noise pollution, to creating an economic vacuum, to generating a hostile dynamic with local communities,” said Sean Conner, executive director of International Peace Bureau, another organization that planned the day of actions. “The proliferation of military bases and facilities has not made communities or nations safer, instead contributing to the growing military-industrial complex and straining relations between nations and peoples.”

While not a military base per se, the Coast Guard around Lake Mead and Hoover Dam is under the control of Homeland Security, and it could be eliminated under a base closure as noted above. And certainly nearby Nellis AFB and Creech AFB would be affected. I’m neutral, but open to comments. I’ll leave it up to you.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Can’t we all just disagree?
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Once you asked me, “What do you think?”

bcr default image
Gratitude for government
By Eric Lundgaard

I moved to Boulder City in 1981. Boulder City is blessed to have been a government town. Can we recall the blessings we have received from government?

bcr default image
Trash talk isn’t always a bad thing

Allow me to warn you that this month’s Home Matters is filled with all kinds of trash talk. In fact, I’ve been trash talking with the city and BC Wastefree for a few days now. Why all this garbage gab? It’s time to take out the trash, properly.

bcr default image
Legislative season almost here

Ahhh… it is a wonderful time of year. Spring is just around the corner. The sun shines longer, the birds are singing, and plants are blooming. It is a magical time of year!

bcr default image
MY D_Y WITH P_T _ND V_NN_

Last night I caught a few minutes of “Wheel of Fortune” and whenever I do, I can’t help but think back to my time in Hawaii when the show came over to film a few weeks’ worth of episodes at the Hilton Waikoloa Village about 15 years ago.

bcr default image
A little late and clueless but still…
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I know, I know, I know. I’m a week late for Valentine’s Day content. But my timing has always sucked. Just ask my wife.

bcr default image
Veteran caregivers hope for financial boost
By Chuck N. Baker

Much has been spoken and written about in recent months about military and veteran caregivers, and the responsibilities they are charged with.

bcr default image
A penny for your thoughts, compounded daily

When my oldest son, Joseph, turned 18 in 2011, a good family friend gifted him a self-help book by Darren Hardy called “The Compound Effect.” It’s all about achieving success one baby step at a time. My six other children loathed that gift, because my wife, Leslie, then proceeded to preach its principles seemingly ad nauseam over the next five years every opportunity she could find.

bcr default image
We Empower … We Enrich
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Empowering our People, Enriching our City: the theme of the State of the City Address.

bcr default image
Getting locked out of house triggers DIY project
By Norma Vally

Anyone who’s ever accidentally locked themselves out of their house knows that sinking feeling. But locked out while barefoot and in pajamas? That’s the makings of a funny story, however unfunny it appears in the moment.