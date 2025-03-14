54°F
weather icon Cloudy
Boulder City, NV
Opinion

Gratitude for government

By Eric Lundgaard
March 13, 2025 - 5:02 pm
 

I moved to Boulder City in 1981. Boulder City is blessed to have been a government town. Can we recall the blessings we have received from government?

After I was elected to the city council in 1985, I began to appreciate the story of Boulder City’s transition from a federal reservation to a city in the state of Nevada. I discovered that Boulder City’s unique nature is a gift from the federal government. Because it was a federal reservation, no gambling was allowed in Boulder City while the rest of the state became a gambler’s paradise.

This is a part of the story of the federal government’s support of our community as well as our support of governments serving citizens. That is the purpose of government, isn’t it?

The primary and greatest assets, of course, were the community infrastructure that had been constructed by the United States in order to support the building of Boulder Dam. It’s now called Hoover Dam, named by Truman, a Democrat. President Hoover was a Republican. The two parties worked in unison to approve the Boulder Canyon Project Act in order to facilitate the construction of both Boulder City and Hoover Dam.

The infrastructure, including roads as well as buildings such as the school, that is now city hall, as well as the buildings that house our police department were mostly constructed by the federal government. When I began to hear Reagan’s often-repeated admonition that “government is the problem,” in the 1980’s, I was happily aware of a differing reality for Boulder City. Government proved to be the solution, didn’t it?

I was offered a promotion within a year of receiving a position in the Bureau of Reclamation to move to Boulder City Nevada as an economist. As I began learning about the city’s electric utility, I realized that the electricity was originally so cheap that the city had added its own increment to the government’s price of electricity to fund the operation the of Boulder City following its incorporation. Up until 1985 when the city’s power contracts were renegotiated to a higher rate, the city was able to support Boulder City’s general fund with power rates. That was a gift of the U.S. government, wasn’t it?

In 1958, the federal government passed legislation allowing for the annexation of federal land in the El Dorado Valley as well as Fort Mohave Valley. Since it was passed and signed in 1958, the price of the land purchased by Boulder City was a 1958 appraisal. Therefore, the 168 square miles of land was purchased for $1.3 million. Wasn’t that a blessing of the federal government to Boulder City, which now receives over $15 million a year in revenue from a energy production enterprise zone in the El Dorado Valley? That is likely the reason we have the lowest property tax rate in the state of Nevada. Who isn’t grateful for that? Congratulations to Boulder City for the Cashman Good Government Award recently received for the third time in six years! Boulder City has been blessed with inexpensive land from the federal government due to the bipartisan actions of Congress.

Subsequently, Boulder City was happy to oblige when a location was sought for a veterans’ cemetery. After all, I believe that we are all in this together, don’t you? As an indication of our gratitude, the land around the newly relocated airport appeared ideal for a veterans’ cemetery. The city council unanimously voted to support our veterans as well as their families by opening the veterans’ cemetery adjacent to the airport. Following the land donation for the veterans’ cemetery, Boulder City was allowed to purchase the El Dorado Valley. That is the typical quid pro quo of the consciousness of the United States of America. Later, when a veterans’ home was required in Nevada, Boulder City volunteered land for that purpose. In order for our nation to succeed, aren’t we all in this together?

As the mayor, when I delivered my address on Veterans Day in 1991, I indicated that the new park next to the veterans’ cemetery would be dedicated to veterans as Veterans Memorial Park. Subsequently, the city council also unanimously approved the use of land for a veterans’ home in Boulder City. Government always functions most appropriately when cooperating with other governments. When you read between the lines you can also see that Boulder City would not exist without the largess of the federal government. We can therefore be grateful for our many blessings from government. Government is a solution, not a problem. America’s blessings are only available with cooperation available from our love, aren’t they?

Eric L. Lundgaard

President, Aquarian Theosophy Foundation

Former mayor and council member (1985-1997)

MOST READ
THE LATEST
bcr default image
Trash talk isn’t always a bad thing

Allow me to warn you that this month’s Home Matters is filled with all kinds of trash talk. In fact, I’ve been trash talking with the city and BC Wastefree for a few days now. Why all this garbage gab? It’s time to take out the trash, properly.

bcr default image
Legislative season almost here

Ahhh… it is a wonderful time of year. Spring is just around the corner. The sun shines longer, the birds are singing, and plants are blooming. It is a magical time of year!

bcr default image
MY D_Y WITH P_T _ND V_NN_

Last night I caught a few minutes of “Wheel of Fortune” and whenever I do, I can’t help but think back to my time in Hawaii when the show came over to film a few weeks’ worth of episodes at the Hilton Waikoloa Village about 15 years ago.

bcr default image
A little late and clueless but still…
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

I know, I know, I know. I’m a week late for Valentine’s Day content. But my timing has always sucked. Just ask my wife.

bcr default image
Veteran caregivers hope for financial boost
By Chuck N. Baker

Much has been spoken and written about in recent months about military and veteran caregivers, and the responsibilities they are charged with.

bcr default image
A penny for your thoughts, compounded daily

When my oldest son, Joseph, turned 18 in 2011, a good family friend gifted him a self-help book by Darren Hardy called “The Compound Effect.” It’s all about achieving success one baby step at a time. My six other children loathed that gift, because my wife, Leslie, then proceeded to preach its principles seemingly ad nauseam over the next five years every opportunity she could find.

bcr default image
We Empower … We Enrich
By Mayor Joe Hardy

Empowering our People, Enriching our City: the theme of the State of the City Address.

bcr default image
Getting locked out of house triggers DIY project
By Norma Vally

Anyone who’s ever accidentally locked themselves out of their house knows that sinking feeling. But locked out while barefoot and in pajamas? That’s the makings of a funny story, however unfunny it appears in the moment.

bcr default image
A look at growth in Boulder City
By Eric Lundgaard

Due to the Clark County School District’s Change of School Assignment program (COSA) as well as declining resident enrollment, a large percentage of the school’s enrollment comes from outside of Boulder City. For the high school, out of the 618 students, 29%, or 179 kids, come from elsewhere, mostly from Henderson.