Blast from the past

Recently, I came across something I wrote 25 years ago – in 1999. I want to share some of it because it still applies today. While I may be a little older, my perspective on Boulder City has mostly remained the same.

From 1999

Dear Friends and Neighbors of Boulder City,

When I first decided to enter into elected public service in Boulder City, I wrote down my vision of campaigning and serving. These are the principles that will guide my candidacy and service as your City Councilman.

■ We need to use the past as a foundation.

■ We need to move forward looking for solutions without seeking past flaws.

■ There is no need to debate the past. We have a well-tested growth ordinance that has been effective.

■ The vibrancy of our town has depended on taxes generated in the greater Clark County area. We have the second lowest property tax assessment of all the cities in the county.

2024 Update

We still value our past.

We are working with the state to expand offerings at the Southern Nevada Railroad Museum.

We invest in our historic buildings to keep them viable and healthy.

We are a Certified Local Government (CLG), a partnership between local, state and national governments focused on promoting historic preservation.

And in the past decade, Boulder City revenue has been supplemented by land leases. Our ability to pivot has made Boulder City one of the leading generators of solar power in the nation. AND – we now have the lowest property tax assessment of all the cities in Nevada!

From 1999

We need to make Boulder City a destination city. We need to bring people (and their money) to Boulder City for more regular annual events.

2024 Update

City staff provided support to many great events such as the Spring Jamboree, Art in the Park, the Wurst Festival and just last month, another very successful and well-attended Damboree.

From 1999

As the growth of Clark County increases in land assessment value and growth in population, our piece of an enlarging pie grows smaller. We need to protect our lifestyle by ensuring a greater income to the city, such as using our water resources.

2024 Update

The “piece of pie” may feel like a morsel today. Diversification of revenue is critical to our community.

The historic drought on Lake Mead is still fully in our view. The reason for protecting water resources has changed: Boulder City must now support efforts to keep Lake Mead healthy for our drinking water supply and power generation at Hoover Dam.

From 1999

We continue to support our fire and police departments. We need to feel safe as we walk on the streets.

2024 Update

Boulder City is still the safest city in Nevada. Our first responders face new challenges every day.

The opening of I-11 six years ago impacted our police and fire departments with more people violating traffic laws, often leading to citations or deadly accidents.

I continue to appreciate the efforts of Boulder City police, fire and courts personnel, who work hard to keep our community safe.

From 1999

We will disagree but we need not be disagreeable. We will, nonetheless, appreciate the view of someone else. We are on the same team.

2024 Update

In recent years, vitriol and anger has elevated to new levels, especially on social media.

We need to come back to the table and talk to one another. To look one another in the eye. To treat those with dissenting opinions with understanding. To open our hearts to our neighbors and embrace that which makes us different.

We all need to remember that we are on the same team.

From 1999

The Boulder City Experiment IS a reality.

We love Boulder City even as we may disagree how to protect it from decay or growth; debt or success; flood or fire; gambling or drugs; crime or punishment; traffic or noise.

My family and I have been truly blessed to be residents of Boulder City for the last 17 years. I have the opportunity to talk to hundreds of Boulder City residents on a weekly basis. I believe in studying the issues, listening to and learning from knowledgeable, objective people. Please continue to share with me your good ideas.

Let us together, keep Boulder City vibrant, “Clean and Green” and a pleasant place to safely live and raise our children. Let us work and reason together for our common benefit.

2024 Update

The Hardy Family has been residents of Boulder City for 42 years now. What I said in 1999 remains the same: “Let us together, keep Boulder City vibrant, ‘Clean and Green’ and a pleasant place to safely live and raise our children” AND our grandchildren.

Let’s continue to work and reason together for our common benefit.