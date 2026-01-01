48°F
Woman arrested in ride-share shooting

Police cruisers parked in Boulder City (Ron Eland/Boulder City Review)
Police cruisers parked in Boulder City (Ron Eland/Boulder City Review)
Special to Boulder City Review
January 1, 2026 - 8:39 am
 

A woman faces six charges after an Uber driver says she shot at him.

Boulder City Police Department received a call reporting a shooting at the intersection of Industrial Road and Yucca Street on Dec. 28 around 5:15 a.m. The caller said he was an Uber driver, and that a female passenger pulled out a gun and started shooting. The driver exited the car and ran before calling 911.

Upon arriving in the area, officers located the vehicle and the suspect, who was still seated inside in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. She, too, had called 911. She was initially uncooperative with responding officers, but a dispatcher convinced her to exit the vehicle without the weapon. She was immediately detained by officers.

Through the investigation, a .38-caliber revolver was found at the scene. Investigating officers determined that the suspect was intoxicated and in possession of a firearm. The driver said the suspect threatened him with the weapon and a brief struggle took place inside the car. The driver exited the vehicle and ran to safety. The suspect fired one round through the windshield of the vehicle, which struck a home just six feet from where the driver was standing. No one was injured.

The female suspect, whose name was not released by the BCPD by press time, was taken to the Clark County Detention Center, where she was booked on the following charges:

• Possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol

• Aiming a firearm at a person

• Attempted murder with a deadly weapon

• Discharging a firearm in a public place

• Discharging a firearm into an occupied structure

• Discharging a firearm where a person may be endangered.

