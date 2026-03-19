When the math doesn’t add up

The talk among some in town this past week or so has surrounded the Clark County School District’s plan to save money as enrollment numbers decrease.

The talk among some in town this past week or so has surrounded the Clark County School District’s plan to save money as enrollment numbers decrease.

Boulder City is no exception.

In my article last week, I noted how enrollment at all four schools is expected to decline over the next five years. That probably doesn’t come as a shock to many. After all, as Boulder City’s population continues to age, and with fewer younger families moving in because of the cost of living or available housing, this may just be the start.

I know I always age myself when I invite you all to join me in the way-back machine but let’s start there.

When I started sixth grade here in Boulder City, Garrett Junior High had been open for a year or two, The town’s population was increasing and there was a need, and I suppose a desire, to break Boulder City High School into junior high and high school campuses.

When I graduated from BCHS in 1987, we had approximately 750 kids in the school and 187 in my graduating class. That’s a number easy to remember for obvious reasons.

This year’s high school enrollment is 582 with a five-year projection at 489 for a campus that has a capacity of nearly double that figure.

I was very surprised to find out last year that nearly 30% of the high school enrollment came from over the hill through the Choice of School Assignment program, better known as COSA. Granted, some Boulder City kids attend schools in Henderson or Las Vegas but the numbers are much lower. I truly hope CCSD doesn’t get rid of COSA because that would mean a loss of teachers, programs and probably some sports here.

CCSD is looking at ways to save money and better use of underutilized buildings that it owns. As I talked about in my article, which I will again in next week’s edition regarding the April 1 community meeting, consolidation is on the table for schools district-wide. For Boulder City, one option is for things to remain status quo. Probably unlikely.

Another is to combine the two elementary schools into a preK-5 campus like there was prior to King Elementary opening in 1991. With Mitchell Elementary being 21 years older than King, my guess is that they’d move all the students there. A third is to combine the elementary schools AND move Garrett into the BCHS campus, similar to what it was before 1981. I don’t think that move would be very popular.

Five years ago, prior to me moving back, I know there was talk from the district about closing Garrett, King and Mitchell and building a new K-8 campus. From what I have heard there was a lot of concern and fear from residents and eventually the plan was scrapped. While K-8 schools are not uncommon, maybe combining three schools into one was a bit too much to ask.

I believe I was still living in Hawaii when there was talk about building the current high school campus. Many, including friends of mine, were opposed because they felt it would be taking their own high school memories away. I reminded them that the campus was old when we went there and that the kids here deserve the very best. Plus, it wasn’t like CCSD was going to be coming around every year asking Boulder City residents if they were now ready for a new campus considering the needs elsewhere in the district. And, just because a building is gone, doesn’t mean with it goes those cherished memories.

I don’t have children; therefore, I don’t have a horse in this race. It concerns, me, as it should most, to see enrollments continue to slide. But change may be needed. I realize that’s not easy for some. So, I encourage parents of school-aged kids to attend the public meeting at the high school on April 1 from 6-8:30 p.m. Come with an open mind and questions because the district is seeking community input. And if you can’t make that meeting, the only other opportunity locally will be on May 13, same time and location.