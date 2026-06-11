PD receives pay increase, retention bonuses

Members of the Boulder City Police Protective Association (PPA) are set to receive pay increases, a new 10-step salary schedule, retention bonuses at 15 and 20 years of service, and an increased shift differential in their new contract.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Monday, the Boulder City Council approved a contract with the Boulder City Police Protective Association that includes pay increases and retention bonuses.

Members of the Boulder City Police Protective Association (PPA) are set to receive pay increases, a new 10-step salary schedule, retention bonuses at 15 and 20 years of service, and an increased shift differential in their new contract.

This agreement will apply to all current and future members of the PPA.

City council accepted the contract on June 8 by a 4-0 vote.

The previous Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for the PPA employees expired June 30 of last year. After months of negotiations, the city and the PPA turned to binding arbitration. On May 15 the arbitrator issued his decision holding that the city’s offer was most reasonable.

Current PPA employees will receive a pay increase by moving from the existing five-step wage schedule upward to a corresponding step on the new 10-step wage schedule, which is in line with other local law enforcement agencies. They’ll also receive a retroactive pay adjustment of 4.375% (cost of living increase of 2.6% and a market adjustment of 1.775%) starting July 1, 2025. On the pay period that includes July 1, 2026, the step wage schedule will receive a general adjustment of 3%.

Employees in their 15th year of full-time employment as police officers will receive an annual retention bonus of 2% of their base hourly pay for each hour worked. At their 12th year, the employees will receive an additional 2%. The new contract costs are an additional $626,558 for the FY25-26 budget (which ends June 30) and $865,250 for FY26-27.

“We are very pleased to conclude negotiations with the PPA and to provide reasonable wage increases, expanded benefits, and the new retention bonus as incentives to our experienced officers while retaining a competitive edge to attract new recruits,” said City Manager Ned Thomas.

“The new 10-step schedule aligns well with other police departments in Southern Nevada and establishes a more clear and consistent path for productive dialogue in future negotiations.”