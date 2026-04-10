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What’s on the table

By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
April 9, 2026 - 5:02 pm
 

While changes can be made between now and when the CCSD Board makes its decision this fall, here are the potential options from the Facility Master Plan for public schools in Boulder City:

Option A: Four schools

Program Strategy

■ Continue operating all schools in their current locations and grade configurations.

■ Expand and create new Early Childhood programs, beginning at those with surplus capacity.

■ Periodically review enrollment projections to guide potential rezoning for balanced size, feeder alignment, and utilization.

Facility Strategy

■ Implement prioritized renovation projects districtwide, starting with the highest-need schools.

■ Design renovated facilities in collaboration with community stakeholders.

Option B: Three schools

Program Strategy:

■ Merge Mitchell ES and Martha King ES into a single 650-student PK-5 program.

■ Continue operating all other schools in their current locations, and grade configurations.

Facility Strategy:

■ Rebuild either Mitchell’s 1970 or King’s 1991 facilities to future-ready standards, with flexible collaboration spaces and enhanced supports for a new 650-student PK–5 school.

■ Use either portable swing space or temporarily move fifth grade to surplus space at Garrett JHS during construction.

■ Work with public agencies and community stakeholders to explore new beneficial uses for surplus site, such as a student support center, family and community services, pre-k, staff housing, newcomer center, professional development center, etc.

Option C: Two schools

Program Strategy:

■ Merge Mitchell ES and Martha King ES into a single 650-student PK-6 program.

■ Move Garrett JHS to Boulder City HS.

Facility Strategy:

■ Rebuild either Mitchell’s 1970 or King’s 1991 facilities to Future-Ready standards, with flexible collaboration spaces and enhanced supports for a new 650-student PK–6 school.

■ Phase construction: build new PK–6 first, then renovate Boulder City HS for grade reconfiguration, with attention to core spaces, gymnasium, etc.

■ Use either portable swing space or temporarily move fifth grade to surplus space at Garrett JHS during construction.

■ Work with public agencies and community stakeholders to explore new beneficial uses for surplus sites, such as a student support center, family and community services, pre-k, staff housing, newcomer center, professional development center, etc.

An Option D is listed as Stakeholder Options. In the case of the Boulder City schools, nothing is listed. But it was stressed that community input is key throughout the district before moving forward with any major changes.

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