Volleyball team evens record at 4-4

Advancing to 4-4 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball earned impressive victories over higher classified Green Valley and Silverado.

Advancing to 4-4 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball earned impressive victories over higher classified Green Valley and Silverado.

“I’m excited with how we’re playing,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “Green Valley and Silverado are two good teams that the boys competed with and played well against. These victories give us confidence heading into league play.”

Defeating 5A Green Valley 3-1 on March 3, the Eagles soared to a 25-18, 15-25, 25-22, 25-13 victory.

“We played very well against Green Valley,” Huxford said. “From the opening match you could tell the boys really wanted it.”

Leading the way for the Eagles, Gibson Lamoreaux generated 17 kills, while David Zwahlen made 19 digs defensively.

Tyler Bradshaw dished out 28 assists, while Gibby Lamoreaux generated three serving aces.

Defeating 4A Silverado for the second time this season, the Eagles cruised past the Skyhawks 3-1 on March 5.

Winning 25-18, 24-26, 25-19, 25-20, Zwahlen led the way on both ends of the court with 19 kills and 20 digs.

Bradshaw dished out 22 assists against Silverado, while Levi Randall made seven blocks.

Looking to continue their momentum, the Eagles will host Shadow Ridge on March 24.