66°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Veterans home hit by coronavirus

By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review
March 27, 2020 - 7:21 pm
 
Updated April 1, 2020 - 3:11 pm

One resident at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home has died and four others have tested positive for the coronavirus.

A statement released Saturday, March 28, evening said an 86-year-old man died from complications related to COVID-19 earlier that day after being transported from the home and admitted to the hospital.

“Our hearts are extremely heavy,” said Katherine Miller, director of the Nevada Department of Veterans Services. “We mourn the passing of this Navy Korean War veteran who served our nation with honor and dignity in its hour of need. He was also a beloved member of our veterans home community and will be deeply missed. On behalf of everyone at the Nevada Department of Veterans Services and the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home, we offer our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. We grieve with them.”

Three residents tested positive for the virus March 27 and the home learned of another Tuesday, March 31, said Terri Hendry, communications director for the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

The residents remain in isolation, following local, state and federal guidelines, she said.

“Please be aware, this is a snapshot in time and these numbers and conditions could change,” she added.

Hendry said the veterans home was able to obtain enough kits to test every resident as well as all of its employees. It began testing everyone at the home Tuesday.

“We are receiving assistance from VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System as well as the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory to conduct this testing and get the results back as quickly as possible,” Hendry said.

Nineteen residents who were getting over or exhibiting cold or flu-like symptoms were among those in the first round of testing at the veterans home.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to protect our residents and staff from the spread of this virus and will remain vigilant in our efforts to do so,” Miller said. “We know they (staff members) are doing everything in their power to stop the spread of coronavirus and keep our community safe. All possible resources are being made available to support them in their critical work.”

“As you may well imagine, this is a challenging time but everyone who is caring for our veterans are being extremely brave, courageous and dedicated to the job,” Hendry added.

The department began taking precautions against the virus in February, including updating its pandemic plan with COVID-19 response protocols, requiring screening for all who entered the facility and limiting access to just health care personnel.

Those who would like to offer a message of support to the veterans and staff members are invited to send a one-minute video from their cellphones to https://bit.ly/2QZrYNO.

“Just say your name, where you are from and a simple message. It can be as short as ‘Thank you for your service’ or ‘Please know we are thinking about you and support you. Stay strong!’” Hendry said.

The veterans home also has set up a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week COVID-19 update line at 702-332-6705 that the community, residents and families can call to get the latest information on the public health crisis. The line is updated every day, including weekends, by noon.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Amy Wagner Boulder City High School teachers utilize Zoom for their faculty meetings while the ...
Schools get lesson in creative teaching
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Despite being physically closed, the four public schools in Boulder City have a plethora of learning options for their students.

 
City remains in state of emergency
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City remains in a state of emergency and has extended facility closures and meeting postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as implemented new resources for the community.

Boulder City Boulder City firefighter and paramedics Josh Barrone, left, and Jay Dardano demons ...
Distancing makes ‘big difference’
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Following social distancing protocols is the way to stop the spread of COVID-19 and the global pandemic, according to medical researchers and health officials.

(Dr. Larry Smith) Dr. Larry Smith conducts a telehealth appointment with a patient at Boulder P ...
House calls: Doctors use video technology to check on patients
By Hali Bernstein Saylor and Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With people being encouraged to stay home as much as possible and to socially distance themselves from others to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some medical facilities are utilizing telehealth options for appointments.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Key things to do if you are sick; isolation first step
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing in Clark County and one reported in Boulder City, there are important things residents can do to protect themselves if they have been diagnosed with or exposed to the virus.

(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Qloiana Skousen, front, a student greater leader at ...
Business Beat: Builder has good Story to tell
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

When it comes to telling a good story, a local homebuilder is an expert, and it was eager to share its talents with students at King Elementary School.

Manny Franco
BC man describes having virus as ‘odd’
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

Monday morning Manny Franco of Boulder City woke up feeling under the weather. He knew something was not quite right. He was not 100 percent.