Something new is afloat in Boulder City

Last week, city staff took the Municipal Pool bubble down for the last time.

The air support structure allowed Boulder City residents to enjoy year-round swimming lessons, swim team practices, family fun, lap swimming, fitness classes, and more. For many longtime residents, it marked the end of an era – many shared memories made in and around the bubble over the past 46 years. These are unchartered waters for us.

For the city, it marked another milestone toward a new Swimming Pool Recreation Center. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall. The new center will also be located in Broadbent Park, but facing Sixth Street instead of Avenue B. The plan is to keep the existing pool open as long as possible until demolition of the existing building begins in the fall.

This summer will be “business as usual” at the Boulder City Pool. The faithful water aerobics patrons will fill the pool each morning moving and grooving and doing a little socializing along the way. Summer will be abuzz with kids enjoying the dive tank, toddlers learning how to swim and swim athletes enjoying their mile swim.

The current plan is to keep outdoor swimming available until demolition starts, or as long as patrons can stand the cold.

This fall, you will see construction crews setting up in the park, fencing in areas of the demolition where the existing facility now sits. While an exact timeline is still being formulated, we will need to close the existing facility to make way for the new pool. The playground at Broadbent Park will be relocated closer to Fifth Street to make room for a mechanical storage area on the back side of the pool. Construction is estimated to take 12-18 months and the target date for opening the new pool is summer 2028.

Construction is estimated at $28 million. We’ve been able to keep our heads above water over the past decade, as the city has been planning for the expense. Voters approved the sale of Tract 350 (now Liberty Ridge) which will contribute nearly $19 million toward the project. Two other Capital Improvement Plan ballot questions could provide up to $16 million.

The new facility will offer something for everyone. The Boulder City Pool will cater to the local community, local swim teams, and the Clark County School District. The competition pool will entice all levels of athletes and will be available for swim competitions. The year-round indoor recreation pool, lazy river, and climbing wall will attract both young and old to have fun while keeping cool, learning to swim, staying active, or enjoying family time.

Regular updates will be posted on the city website: www.bcnv.org/newpool. We just can’t wait to dive in!