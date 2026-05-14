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Garrett excels in classroom, field, stage

By Melanie Teemant Principal, Garrett Junior High
May 14, 2026 - 2:58 pm
 

Garrett Junior High School has been very busy this quarter. Across campus, classrooms are wrapping up their final projects and concluding MAP testing to bring us into the final few days of the school year.

While classes are finishing up their assignments and final assessments, one class at Garrett has been working enthusiastically on a challenge that combines creativity, engineering, and music. Students in our STEM guitar class are designing and building their own electric guitars from pieces of wood. Under the direction of their teacher, Stacy Toal, students are learning how to apply the design process and craft a fully functional instrument they will take home at the end of the year.

This unique learning opportunity is supported through the Rotary Club of Boulder City, and is a fully-funded STEM project. Students also benefit from the guidance of Rotary member Larry Archuletta, who works alongside Ms. Toal to mentor students through the process. From shaping the body, sanding by hand, assembling the components, and creating their own design to paint or stain the guitar, students are gaining hands-on experience that blends music, engineering, and craftsmanship while creating something truly personal.

This is a unique opportunity for students to learn to play the guitar and then build their own instrument so that they can continue to grow in their craft. The students will be meeting with the Rotary Club of Boulder City to share their guitars and their experiences as a way to give back to the generous donation of materials and time. Students also started a fundraiser to buy a portable amp and all funds were raised for each student to have their own. Thank you to the Boulder City Rotary and Larry Archuletta for continuing to support this valuable experience for our students.

Congratulations to our Lady Bobcats soccer team for having the highest combined GPA and named the girls Spring Academic Champions. Our Lady Bobcats led all middle school girls teams with a combined GPA of 3.80 and once again, Garrett JHS are the top academic athletes. With the addition of this recognition, Garrett JHS athletes have won four out of the six Middle School Academic Championships this year, beginning with the boys flag football, both the girls and boys basketball teams, and now the Lady Bobcats Soccer Team. These recognitions reflect the commitment and character of Garrett’s athletes, who work hard in their classes while practicing together to build their skills. Balancing practices, games, and academic responsibilities is no small task, yet these students consistently rise to the challenge and often serve as leaders throughout our school community. I truly have no words to express how impressive these student athletes are, and it is a reminder that we might be small, but we are mighty.

Our choir and band concerts this spring were truly extraordinary, thanks to the dedication and talent of our amazing music teachers, Ms. Hallam and Ms. Toal, along with their assistant, Ms. Malsy. Each performance was presented at an incredibly high caliber and showcased the remarkable growth, talent, and skill of our student musicians throughout the year. We are especially proud that our Jazz Band earned 1+ ratings from every judge and received an overall Superior Rating at the Jazz Band Festival, a first in Garrett Junior High history. The future of music at Garrett is brighter than ever, and our Bobcats continue to raise the bar in every performance.

Garrett is grateful for the unwavering support of our Boulder City community, parents, and dedicated staff who make Garrett JHS a place where students love to learn and grow, and every day is a great day to be a Bobcat!

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