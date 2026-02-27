Trio of Boulder High athletes sign with colleges

Fulfilling their dreams of becoming collegiate athletes, three Boulder City High seniors, Logan Borg, Cameron Matthews and Preston Van Beveren will be heading off to their respective universities next fall.

“I’m so excited for these kids,” football head coach Chris Render said, whose son Derek signed to play baseball at Utah Tech in 2024. “Anytime a kid gets a chance to continue on with their game, it’s a special moment.”

Starting from nearly scratch as a player, Borg, who helped the boys tennis program claim the 3A state championship this past season, is going to continue his career at Kentucky Wesleyan.

“It’s been very impressive to watch Logan grow as a player because he didn’t start out at one of the big tennis programs in the valley,” head coach Rachelle Huxford said. “He just started playing with his dad. He really hasn’t had any form of major training, which just goes to show you how talented he is and how he self-taught himself through his own determination.”

Becoming one of the top singles players in the 3A classification, Borg finished second in the individual state tournament in October.

He’ll now look to make an impact at Division II Kentucky Wesleyan, who finished 1-11 last season and is off to a 2-6 start this season.

“I’m very happy to go there,” Borg said. “I was able to visit the campus this past November and loved it. I really liked the coach and the team atmosphere.”

Looking to contribute to NAIA program Midland University, Matthews is excited to start his journey after what he said was personally a rough year for him.

“Midland felt like home right when I stepped on campus,” Matthews said. “It took a lot of prayers with my family, but I know I made the right decision. Coach Render really helped me when I was at my lowest and helped me fulfill my dream. I chose Midland at the start because of coach Aiden Roddy. He helped me through everything and am so grateful for him.”

Grateful for the opportunity, Matthews will look to help Midland grow from their 6-5 success this past season, after leading Boulder City’s defense with 104 tackles, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks.

“I’m extremely proud of Cam,” coach Render said. “He handled so much adversity this last season and literally put the team on his back and led by example. He will be missed.”

Another Eagle who will be missed is Van Beveren, who after helping Boulder City to a state championship and state runner-up finish so far in his career has signed with NAIA program Arizona Christian.

“He has had the goal to play college from the beginning,” Huxford said. “He’s always been a go-to player for us, despite not always getting the recognition. He’s a workhorse.”

Prioritizing winning and proximity to home, Van Beveren felt Arizona Christian was the right place for him.

“I wanted to play for a competitive team and I really wanted to be close to home, so my family and friends could still watch me play,” Van Beveren said. “After going on a few official visits and meeting with different college coaches, Arizona Christian felt like the best fit for me and my academic and athletic goals.”

With one more athletic goal before he departs for Arizona, Van Beveren and the Eagles will start their season on Friday, with the hopes of reclaiming the state title that eluded them last season.

As a junior, Van Beveren generated 136 kills, with 97 digs, 63 blocks and 47 serving aces, as an all-around talent for the Eagles.