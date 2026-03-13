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Track teams shine at home meet

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode  Boulder City's Kyra Stevens placed first in the 100-me ...
Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode  Boulder City's Kyra Stevens placed first in the 100-meter hurdles on March 4 at the Eagles home weekday meet.
Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City's Cody Aten has started the season off strong in t ...
Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City's Cody Aten has started the season off strong in the shot put and discus.
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By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
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Hosting a weekday event on March 4, both the girls and boys Boulder City High School track and field programs showed off their strengths.

Competing against higher classified opponents, Las Vegas and Spring Valley, both programs finished first in their home meet, an encouraging sign for the future.

“We competed against two bigger schools and did very well,” girls head coach Mark Misuraca said. “It’s very encouraging to start the season with a win. I have a really good feeling about this season.”

Already in midseason form for the girls, Sancha Jenas-Keogh finished first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, while Kyra Stevens took first in both the 100-meter hurdles and high jump and third in the long jump.

Seasoned veterans Leonesse Williams (800-meter run) and Mariah Torgesen (pole vault) finished first in their respective events, while newcomers Zoey Hayes (1,600-meter run) and Evelyn Biancolin (triple jump) finished first as well.

Individually, Ruby de Jong (pole vault), Leona Merrill (long jump), Brooklyn Bunker (shot put) and Nevaeh Eddins (100-meter hurdles) all finished second in their respective events.

In relay events, the Eagles swept all four events.

“It was a great day for everyone,” Misuraca said. “Our veterans did a great job setting the tone. Our newcomers already looked poised and our relay teams all did amazing.”

Equally impressive for the boys, Cody Aten placed first in the shot put, while Jayce Young placed first in the pole vault.

An all-around star, Luke Jappe finished second in the high jump, third in the 100-meter dash and fourth in the long jump.

Rounding out the boys efforts, Max Pinkerton took second in the 300-meter hurdles, while Gavin Erne was second in shot put.

Joelton Swope finished third in the high jump, as well as Bryson Acree finishing third in discus.

In the pole vault event, Danger Banks and Degan Humphries finished second and third, respectively.

Looking to build momentum, the Eagles will compete today at Spring Valley.

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