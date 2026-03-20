Track teams have another good showing

Both Boulder City High School track and field programs are off to a hot start, each winning a weekday event at 4A Spring Valley.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City High School runner Leonesse Williams helps lead the Eagles to a first-place finish in the 4x800 relay event at Spring Valley on March 12.

Both Boulder City High School track and field programs are off to a hot start, each winning a weekday event at 4A Spring Valley.

A second consecutive weekday victory for the girls, Sancha Jenas-Keogh led the way for the Eagles, finishing first in both the 100-meter dash and high jump.

Kyra Stevens captured first in both the 100-meter hurdles and long jump and second in the high jump, while Brooklyn Bunker finished first in the shot put and third in the discus.

Each generating a first-place finish in their individual event were Leonesse Williams (800-meter run), Mariah Torgesen (pole vault) and Lila Stankovic (triple jump), while Leona Merrill (long jump), Ruby de Jong (pole vault) Nevaeh Eddins (100-meter hurdles) each generated second-place finishes.

Generating third-place finishes individually were Merrill in the high jump, along with Zoey Hayes (1,600-meter run) and Evelyn Biancolin (triple jump).

In the relay events, the 4x200 team of of Eddins, Stankovic, Stevens and Brooklyn Rose finished first, along with the 4x800 team of de Jong, Hayes, Williams and Lenna Somerhalder.

“Our relay teams are delivering in a big way,” said coach Mark Misuraca. “Our individual stars are winning their key events and our new kids are becoming key pieces for us. We’re still looking to add to the team and get some kids back after spring break. The first couple of weeks have been great for us.”

For the boys, Gavin Erne took first in the shot put and fourth in discus, while Bryce Acree finished first in discus.

In the pole vault, Jayce Young and Danger Banks each tied for first, while Luke Jappe finished first in the long jump and Wyatt Hepworth was second in the triple jump.

Rounding out the boys individual efforts, Oliver Lamar and Jackson Buettner finished third and fourth respectively in the long jump, while Caleb Wolfe finished third in the 1,600-meter run and fifth in the 800-meter run.

In the relay events, the 4x200 team of Buettner, Aidan MacPherson, Connor Mozur and Joelton Swope finished first, along with the 4x800 team of Wolfe, Zach Dickenson, Jimmy Ozborn and Robert Koop.

“We’re holding our own right now,” boys head coach Michael Armstrong said. “Our first meet at home was a good start for the boys, and now were able to outscore two larger schools. We have a lot of new track athletes but they’re all very competitive and love to compete. Super excited to see them grow and get better as track athletes.”

Competing in the 13-team Ken Jensen Invitational on March 13 at Virgin Valley, Jenas-Keogh stole the show for the girls, finishing first in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, along with a fifth-place finish in the high jump.

Jenas-Keogh also anchored the Eagles first-place 4x100 relay team, along with Shasta Ryan-Willett, Lila Stankovic and Hannah Stark.

For the boys, Aidan MacPherson took fifth in the 400-meter run, while Gavin Erne and Ian Throckmorton each finished sixth respectively in the shot put and discus events.

In the relay events, the 4x200 team of MacPherson, River Schenk, Luke Jappe and Oliver Lamar finished second.

Off for spring break, the Eagles will be back on March 25 with a weekday event at Basic.