Stay alert when using public transportation

When riding public transportation, there are several things you can do to remain safe. Here are some:

When riding public transportation, there are several things you can do to remain safe. Here are some:

Wait in a central area near other passengers. Have your fare or pass ready when boarding. Sit near the operator. Keep your handbag and packages on your lap instead of on the floor or seat next to you.

Change seats and tell the operator if anyone bothers you. Avoid using dark or isolated stops at night. Stay alert for any possible dangers when exiting.

If you feel like amping up your situational awareness while visiting other countries, go to the U.S. Department of State website at www.travel.state.gov to check travel alerts and travel warnings through the international travel tab. This site helps travelers on issues they may encounter while abroad.

As an added measure, you may choose to register with the nearest American embassy or consulate or do it online at www.travelregistration.state.gov. This is an especially helpful tool for those who love to travel. You can create an account with the smart traveler enrollment program so that the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate knows when you are near.

Aug. 9. Assist other department: Officers go out with an intoxicated caller and a medical issue and both end up going in for a little assistance at 3:21 a.m. in the 1300 block of Marwood Street.

DUI: The traffic stop quickly turns into an evening spent for the driver and vehicle in lockup at 3:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: Nothing like starting the weekend right with an empty wallet and a splitting headache.

Aug. 10. Suspicious: The caller has seen smoke for 15 minutes and cannot determine where it is coming from at 9:52 a.m. in the 100 block of Ville Drive.

Traffic: The interesting driving pattern turns out to be a student driver learning a stick shift at 9:08 p.m. in the area of Adams Boulevard and Avenue B.

Thought for the day: The suspicious smoke turns out to be a very heavy mister system from across the roadway.

Aug. 11. Family disturbance: The residentially challenged couple is once again engaged in an all-out war of words (not G-rated either) at 8:27 a.m. in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Traffic: The traffic stop takes an expensive turn when the driver and the vehicle show suspended status and the speeding is the icing on the cake at 7:53 p.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 95 at Silverline Road.

Thought for the day: Suspended equals not legal and now walking.

Aug. 12. Suspicious: The man and woman have a flashlight and are doing something to a small dark-colored vehicle at 3:06 a.m. in the 300 block of Wyoming Street.

Petty theft: The caller states their pool equipment has been exchanged with different equipment and the same subjects seem to have taken the trash to the curb at 9:38 a.m. in the 600 block of Paloma Drive.

Thought for the day: The frantic female has enlisted her boyfriend in an attempt to gain entry to her vehicle, which is securely locked with the keys inside.

Aug. 13. Theft: The caller is highly concerned an Electric Daisy Carnival mask was taken along with miscellaneous tools and believes they may contain personal DNA in the event of a future crime spree at 1:33 a.m. in the 900 block of Walnut Drive.

Accident: The big rig hauling sand has flipped onto its side and the load and truck are blocking two lanes of traffic at 10:33 a.m. in the area of U.S. 95 and the northbound onramp of Interstate 11.

Thought for the day: This new section of roadway has been a real doozy so far.

Aug. 14. Assist other jurisdiction: Officers and medical personnel assist Nevada Highway Patrol and National Park Service with a fatal accident on the new bypass at 9:49 a.m. in the area of Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 93.

Expose: The caller states the subject in the park was urinating in the open area at 8:54 p.m. in the 900 block of Utah Street.

Thought for the day: Prayers to the families of the parties effected by this tragedy and a reminder that the new road may not show up yet on GPS devices.

Aug. 15. Assist other jurisdiction: Once again the roadway is shut down due to suspicious activity on the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge at 9:48 a.m. in the area of U.S. 93 and I-11.

Fraud: The caller states a family member took checks from a checkbook and has now removed funds from the account at 12:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Avenue M.

Thought for the day: Tough love is often needed when things take a felonious turn.

Call(s) of the week: The caller states that a naked, middle-aged woman is yelling obscenities as she dangles from the balcony of the structure (yikes). The caller advises that she should be the only one and further identifiers should not be needed at 8 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.