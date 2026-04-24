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Spring Jamboree features something for everyone

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo There will again be plenty of activities for the kids ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo There will again be plenty of activities for the kids during the two-day festival.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo The car show is always a big draw with vehicles of all ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo The car show is always a big draw with vehicles of all ages and models.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo In all, between food, crafts, cars and antiques, there ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo In all, between food, crafts, cars and antiques, there will be more than 300 vendors at this year's Spring Jamboree.
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If one is looking for an event that checks just about every box to have a fun weekend in Boulder City, the annual Spring Jamboree is just that.

The popular event will be held at Bicentennial Park on May 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on May 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is again being hosted by the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s event will feature a car show, antiques for sale, activity area for the kids, Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society Show, food trucks, arts and crafts, the Miss Spring Jamboree Pin-Up Contest, Bark in the Park and the Chamber Showcase Business Expo. Returning this year, after a four-year hiatus, is the very popular Flippenout Trampoline Show out of Utah, who will have several performances.

In all, Chamber CEO Jill Rowland-Lagan said there will be slightly more than 300 vendors participating among all the elements offered that weekend.

“When the weather gets nice, everyone wants to be outside,” she said in terms of the event’s popularity among both vendors and attendees. “This is a perfect family event because there’s something for everyone and every interest group.”

For several weeks now a pair of city projects, ADA-compliance for parking and pathways adjacent to City Hall and irrigation lines in Wilbur Square, have resulted in the parks being torn up. Rowland-Lagan said she’s been assured that the vast majority of work will be done and ready for attendees.

“For the most part, this will result in additional activity space for us,” she said. “I have no idea what the carport will look like in the future. That’s not going to happen for a while. There’s new stuff happening but for our event, it will be status quo.”

She added that without all of Spring Jam’s sponsors, including its three leading ones in the Boulder Dam Credit Union, Auto Specialists and Southwest Gas, not to mention the dozens of volunteers, the event would not exist.

“It takes about 75 volunteer, in different capacities to pull this off,” Rowland-Lagan said. “We’re grateful to have a lot of the returning chair people. Their experience allows me to not have to be in so many places at once.”

For more information, visit springjamboree.com.

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