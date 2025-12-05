Spreading joy for the holidays

The name may have changed but the dedication and work that goes into it has not changed.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The annual Christmas Tree, sponsored by Emergency Aid Boulder City, is up in the lobby of the Boulder Dam Credit Union. Those wishing to buy a gift for a local child or senior can stop by and pick a ticket off the tree. All gifts must be returned by Dec. 12. Shown, clockwise, are BDCU CEO Steele Hendrix, EABC president Kathleen Morris, and BC Angels co-chairs Kathleen Wood and Pat Benke.

The name may have changed but the dedication and work that goes into it has not changed.

Formerly known as the Angel Tree, Emergency Aid Boulder City (EABC) and the Boulder Dam Credit Union have again teamed up to ensure that hundreds of children and seniors in town have something waiting for them on Christmas morning.

The tree, located in the lobby of BDCU, has tickets hanging with names and gift ideas. Anyone can go in, grab a ticket, sign up with one of the Emergency Aid volunteers who are there and then return the unwrapped gift back to BDCU no later than Dec. 12.

“It really ties back to the mission of the credit union; that being people helping people,” BDCU CEO Steele Hendrix said. “When we consider the Boulder City Angels and how they help the community, it’s just a natural fit for the two of us to work together, especially this time the year when there’s such a need.”

While the tree is now without a name, the seasonal program during the holidays overseeing it is called the Boulder City Angels. As for the name change, EABC President Kathleen Morris said the organization, by way of the Boulder Dam Credit Union, received a letter from Prison Fellowship’s legal department in Virginia, asking them to stop using the Angel Tree name. According to the letter, Angel Tree is a federally-registered trademark belonging to Prison Fellowship since 1982. Prison Fellowship is allowing the Salvation Army to continue using the name. Morris said she tried to work with Salvation Army to be able to continue using the name but was unsuccessful.

But the show must go on.

“EABC is deeply grateful to the credit union for allowing us to use their lobby and promoting BC Angels,” Morris wrote in an email to the Review. “EABC is honored to partner with the credit union. We’re grateful for the Boulder City community for their extraordinary generosity. Boulder City Angels provides presents for low-income families and low-income seniors. On behalf of EABC and all of our volunteers, thank you Boulder City for all you do to support our neighbors.”

Boulder City Angels co-chairs Kathleen Wood and Pat Benke said the tree will provide gifts to more than 100 kids, and at least 220 seniors this year. As the town’s demographic has changed and has become an older population, seniors are now making up the bulk of the names on the tree. In the recent past, they have delivered gifts to around 160-180 seniors each year. Those are delivered to residents of Quail Ridge, Mountain View, Lend-a-Hand, and the Boulder City Hospital after each facility gets a wish list from their residents.

As for the children’s gifts, parents were encouraged to sign up through Emergency Aid and will be picking those gifts up on Dec. 20 in the basement of the Boulder City Library beginning at 9 a.m.

“Part of the success has been that the tree is here in the credit union,” said Wood, whose mother, Barbara helped with the program for many years but passed away 11 years ago. “A lot of people see it when they come in and out.”

The entire gift-giving program extends far beyond Emergency Aid as presents are gathered through other organizations like the Boulder City Elks Club, the city of Boulder City and a car show, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6 outside City Hall.

“This is truly a community event,” Wood said.

Hendrix added, “That’s one of the aspects I like the most about it. It’s not just a small group of people. It’s every aspect of the community coming together.”

As to what they enjoy most about being part of the Boulder City Angels, Benke said, “It makes you feel really good. It makes it feel like you’re giving back to the community. Boulder City is such a giving community.”

Wood agreed and added, “For me it helps connect me even more to my mom, who helped get me into volunteering my time. I agree, it just makes you feel good.”