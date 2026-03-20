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Six seeking city council seats

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Shakespeare returns to BC
Image courtesy VCBO This artist rendering shows the proposed exterior of the new pool facility.
Council receives update on pool
Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City High School runner Leonesse Williams helps lead the E ...
Track teams have another good showing
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When the math doesn’t add up
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
March 19, 2026 - 5:01 pm
 

A half-dozen Boulder City residents signed on the dotted line seeking office for mayor and city council.

Filing ended March 13 as two are seeking the four-year mayoral seat, with four seeking one of two open council seats. They are also four-year positions.

Because of the low number of candidates, there will be no municipal primary election and all candidates will move onto the Nov. 3 general election.

According to the city charter, “A primary municipal election must not be held if no more than double the number of council members to be elected file as candidates. A primary municipal election must not be held for the office of mayor if no more than two candidates file for that position. The primary municipal election must be held for the purpose of eliminating candidates in excess of a figure double the number of council members to be elected.”

Each of the six candidates were asked the same question by the Review: What made you decide to run for council or mayor this year?

The following are their answers:

Mayor

Joe Hardy (incumbent): “I care for the people of Boulder City and the city itself. I have learned that by serving as the mayor, I can represent my fellow citizens at all levels of government with credibility and respect.”

Brent Foutz: Did not respond.

Council

Cokie Booth (incumbent): “One of the most fulfilling aspects of my life is the opportunity to give back to my community, which means so much to me. Being able to contribute, whether through time, effort, or resources, allows me to express my gratitude for all the support and kindness I have received over the years. This deep sense of connection and appreciation motivates me to continue making a positive impact, reinforcing my commitment to the place and people I truly cherish.”

Steve Walton (incumbent): “Boulder City is an exceptional community; our quality of life, and sense of community are very rare. We need proven leaders who are committed to serve all of Boulder City with skill, compassion, integrity, and vision to safeguard our heritage and quality of life into the future. I have demonstrated my ability to serve on city council with these values, and feel I can continue serve our community for another four years.”

Adam Schultheis: “I am running for city council because I want to directly shape Boulder City’s future, as local government decisions have the most immediate impact on daily life. I want to especially see that there is fiscal responsibility when it involves approving expenditures to ensure tax dollars are spent effectively. Furthermore, I want to ensure that all voices are heard within the community and represent residents rather than special interests.”

Chris Gatlin: “My reason for running is quite simple. It is my belief that people should be willing to serve when called upon in our form of government. I have been asked to run for this office by a sufficient number of residents of Boulder City.”

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Shakespeare returns to BC
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This past Friday evening, a large and appreciative crowd turned out for the Nevada Shakespeare Festival’s performance of “Henry V” in Bicentennial Park. The performance was hosted by Main Street Boulder City and the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce. NSF featured six actors and actresses, who each played six to eight characters during the 80-minute performance.

Image courtesy VCBO This artist rendering shows the proposed exterior of the new pool facility.
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The Boulder City Council received an update last week on the new community pool and were shown renderings of what the new facility may look like and a possible completion date.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode Boulder City High School runner Leonesse Williams helps lead the E ...
Track teams have another good showing
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Both Boulder City High School track and field programs are off to a hot start, each winning a weekday event at 4A Spring Valley.

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When the math doesn’t add up
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The talk among some in town this past week or so has surrounded the Clark County School District’s plan to save money as enrollment numbers decrease.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City pitcher Tate Crine throws strikes against 5A ...
Eagles start season in style on the diamond
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School baseball picked up their first victory of the season on March 5, upsetting 5A Foothill, 6-5.

Photo courtesy Cathrin Goode  Boulder City's Kyra Stevens placed first in the 100-me ...
Track teams shine at home meet
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Hosting a weekday event on March 4, both the girls and boys Boulder City High School track and field programs showed off their strengths.

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Volleyball team evens record at 4-4
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Advancing to 4-4 on the season, Boulder City High School boys volleyball earned impressive victories over higher classified Green Valley and Silverado.

Photo courtesy Mike Hernandez Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stop in Bould ...
Newsom stops in BC

Last Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom made a stop in Boulder City at the home of Judy Hoskins during an invitation-only gathering to help promote his new book, “Young Man in a Hurry.” He appeared at an event later that night in Las Vegas.