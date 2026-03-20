Six seeking city council seats

A half-dozen Boulder City residents signed on the dotted line seeking office for mayor and city council.

Filing ended March 13 as two are seeking the four-year mayoral seat, with four seeking one of two open council seats. They are also four-year positions.

Because of the low number of candidates, there will be no municipal primary election and all candidates will move onto the Nov. 3 general election.

According to the city charter, “A primary municipal election must not be held if no more than double the number of council members to be elected file as candidates. A primary municipal election must not be held for the office of mayor if no more than two candidates file for that position. The primary municipal election must be held for the purpose of eliminating candidates in excess of a figure double the number of council members to be elected.”

Each of the six candidates were asked the same question by the Review: What made you decide to run for council or mayor this year?

The following are their answers:

Mayor

Joe Hardy (incumbent): “I care for the people of Boulder City and the city itself. I have learned that by serving as the mayor, I can represent my fellow citizens at all levels of government with credibility and respect.”

Brent Foutz: Did not respond.

Council

Cokie Booth (incumbent): “One of the most fulfilling aspects of my life is the opportunity to give back to my community, which means so much to me. Being able to contribute, whether through time, effort, or resources, allows me to express my gratitude for all the support and kindness I have received over the years. This deep sense of connection and appreciation motivates me to continue making a positive impact, reinforcing my commitment to the place and people I truly cherish.”

Steve Walton (incumbent): “Boulder City is an exceptional community; our quality of life, and sense of community are very rare. We need proven leaders who are committed to serve all of Boulder City with skill, compassion, integrity, and vision to safeguard our heritage and quality of life into the future. I have demonstrated my ability to serve on city council with these values, and feel I can continue serve our community for another four years.”

Adam Schultheis: “I am running for city council because I want to directly shape Boulder City’s future, as local government decisions have the most immediate impact on daily life. I want to especially see that there is fiscal responsibility when it involves approving expenditures to ensure tax dollars are spent effectively. Furthermore, I want to ensure that all voices are heard within the community and represent residents rather than special interests.”

Chris Gatlin: “My reason for running is quite simple. It is my belief that people should be willing to serve when called upon in our form of government. I have been asked to run for this office by a sufficient number of residents of Boulder City.”