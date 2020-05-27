Schools continue food distribution, online learning

Despite the school year being over, local students will still be able to pick up meals throughout the summer and participate in online learning activities.

“We plan to continue providing meals to students through June 30. … A federal extension allowed us to continue serving meals through August, but the sites may adjust due to demand,” said Boulder City High School Principal Amy Wagner. “Any changes will be communicated to families via Parentlink after June 30.”

Wagner also said there will be no summer school at the campus this year. According to the district, it will be provided through distance learning and held virtually.

All schools in the Clark County School District have been closed since the middle of March to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Graduation was also postponed due to limitations on social gatherings.

To help the students during that time, online and printed resources were made available to them. According to the district, those online resources will be available during the summer.

The district will continue to distribute Google Chromebook devices to students throughout the summer to encourage independent learning. Those students who were issued ones before the end of the school year will be able to keep them over the summer.

The 2020-2021 school year is scheduled to begin Aug. 12, but no specifics have been released.

For more information, go to http://www.ccsd.net/.

