Safety on bikes and in puddles

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Fire Department's Capt. Josh Barrone helps ...
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Fire Department's Capt. Josh Barrone helps 7-year-old Lincoln Krueger with his new helmet last Thursday. The city teamed with Clark County School District to distribute free bike helmets to all the city's public schools the same day as the city's new helmet law went into effect. Right, after getting their helmets, siblings Baylor and Beckett Tobler enjoyed the rain-made puddles outside the distribution center.
September 25, 2025 - 11:59 pm
 

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

ABOVE: Boulder City Fire Department’s Capt. Josh Barrone helps 7-year-old Lincoln Krueger with his new helmet last Thursday. The city teamed with Clark County School District to distribute free bike helmets to all the city’s public schools the same day as the city’s new helmet law went into effect.

LEFT: Right after getting their helmets, siblings Baylor and Beckett Tobler play in puddles outside the distribution center.

Photo courtesy Linda Evans Boulder City Review staff writer Bill Evans shows his first-place ce ...
Review receives seven Nevada journalism awards
By Boulder City Review Staff

This past weekend at the annual Nevada Press Association convention and awards night in Fallon, the Boulder City Review brought home seven awards in a variety of categories.

Courtesy image A rendering of the proposed Pinky and Poo sculptures in front of the as-yet-unbu ...
Commission denies Pinkbox Doughnuts variance
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Is it art? Or is it just poo? That was actually a main subject of discussion at the most recent meeting of the Boulder City Planning Commission.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photo Artwork at Art in the Park can include paintings, phot ...
Art in the Park still going strong at 61
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s one of the many events in Boulder City in which one can enjoy the weather, see friends and in this case, appreciate the works from many talented artists.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha P. King teacher Robert Wojciechowski, who is retiring at t ...
Garrett Jr. High jumps to a 5-star school
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Nevada Department of Education released its annual report card Monday and there was plenty of good news for Boulder City public schools, especially Garrett Junior High.

Courtesy image Boulder City's new ordinance mandating helmets for minors and regulating e-bikes ...
New helmet law now in effect
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new ordinance regulating e-bikes and scooters as well as mandating helmets for riders under the age of 18 goes into effect starting today (Sept. 18).

bcr default image
City approves new appraisal of airport hangars
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city is currently in the process of getting a new appraisal on a group of 28 city-owned hangars at the municipal airport.

bcr default image
King proud of star rating
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Martha P. King Elementary School is proud to share that we have been recognized as a 4-Star School by the state of Nevada for the 2024–2025 school year. This accomplishment is a reflection of the remarkable growth of our students, the commitment of our staff, and the strong support of our families and community.

Courtesy image Mark your calendars for Astronomy in the Park on Sept. 27 at Veterans Park.
Boulder City to host Astronomy in the Park
Special to the Review

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, the city of Boulder City, and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society invite families to explore the wonders of the night sky at a free Astronomy in the Park event on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

bcr default image
Search for Central Market tenant continues
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been just short of two months since of a trio of friends, who are also longtime local property and business owners, made an announcement that piqued the interest of many in Boulder City.