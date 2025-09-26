Safety on bikes and in puddles

Art in the Park still going strong at 61

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City Fire Department's Capt. Josh Barrone helps 7-year-old Lincoln Krueger with his new helmet last Thursday. The city teamed with Clark County School District to distribute free bike helmets to all the city's public schools the same day as the city's new helmet law went into effect. Right, after getting their helmets, siblings Baylor and Beckett Tobler enjoyed the rain-made puddles outside the distribution center.

