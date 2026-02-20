42°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Ruth, Burrows make state podium

Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City High School junior wrestler Otis Ruth stands on the podi ...
Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City High School junior wrestler Otis Ruth stands on the podium at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14, after finishing second in the 144-pound weight class.
Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City High School junior wrestler Otis Ruth stands on the podi ...
Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City High School junior wrestler Otis Ruth stands on the podium at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14, after finishing second in the 144-pound weight class.
More Stories
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City guard Rihanna Maza knocks down a three-point ...
Lady Eagles advance to state tourney
The Colorado River flows along Eldorado Canyon as the impending deadline for an agreement appro ...
No deal: Colorado River states wave white flag ahead of Trump admin deadline
bcr default image
Just play by the rules during the parade
bcr default image
Protecting student programs at King
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review
February 19, 2026 - 5:45 pm
 

Competing at the 3A state meet, Boulder City High School wrestlers Otis Ruth and Coen Burrows made their way onto the podium at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14.

Wrestling in the 144-pound weight class, Ruth, a junior, placed second, falling to Fernley’s Nathan Pritchard in a 15-0 decision.

“I was grateful to have the opportunity to wrestle in the finals this year,” Ruth said. “Although it didn’t go my way, I will do everything I can to make sure I get a different outcome next year.”

Competing in the 150-pound weight class, Burrows, a senior, placed third, defeating Wooster’s Mason Ottervanger.

In the team standings, the Eagles finished 13th out of 16 programs with an overall score of 33.5 points.

Northern challengers Lowry, Fernley and Elko finished in the top three, while fourth-place Moapa Valley finished as the top Southern team.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Boulder City guard Rihanna Maza knocks down a three-point ...
Lady Eagles advance to state tourney
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Boulder City High School girls basketball will be making their first 3A state tournament appearance since 2019.

bcr default image
Just play by the rules during the parade
By Ron Eland

If you’re reading this and have not yet read the page 1 article about the concerns of the Damboree committee and the popular water zone, I will stop typing until you do.

bcr default image
Protecting student programs at King
By Principal Jason Schrock King Elementary

Editor’s Note: After the printing of this edition, Martha P. King Elementary received word from the school district that it won its budget appeal and that both the PE and music positions will not have to go part-time this fall.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Hikers and bikers took advantage of the nice weather Friday along ...
Cox awards $250K for railroad trail
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s one of the most popular trails within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and thanks to a generous grant, will soon be receiving a makeover.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file The water zone of the annual Damboree parade is always a cro ...
Damboree water zone may dry up
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The July 4 Damboree is not only one of the most popular parades in the state, it is a big part of Boulder City’s history.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Creating a highlight, Boulder City forward Levi Randall s ...
Dynamic duo lead Eagles basketball into playoffs
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Ending the regular season on a high note with a 17-10 record, Boulder City High School boys basketball won their final two regular-season games.

Robert Vendettoli/Boulder City Review Looking to create on offense, Boulder City guard Kendall ...
Lady Eagles to host playoff game
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Finishing the regular season on a high note, Boulder City High School girls basketball won their last two regular-season games, earning the right to host a home playoff game.

Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City wrestlers, from left, Nate Lewis, Jackson Buettner, Juli ...
Eight wrestlers qualify for state tournament
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Putting in work at Virgin Valley on Feb. 7, eight Boulder City High School wrestlers punched their ticket to state, highlighted by regional champions Coen Burrows and Otis Ruth.