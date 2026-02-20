Ruth, Burrows make state podium

Competing at the 3A state meet, Boulder City High School wrestlers Otis Ruth and Coen Burrows made their way onto the podium at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14.

Photo courtesy Kevin Ruth Boulder City High School junior wrestler Otis Ruth stands on the podium at the Winnemucca Events Center on Feb. 14, after finishing second in the 144-pound weight class.

Wrestling in the 144-pound weight class, Ruth, a junior, placed second, falling to Fernley’s Nathan Pritchard in a 15-0 decision.

“I was grateful to have the opportunity to wrestle in the finals this year,” Ruth said. “Although it didn’t go my way, I will do everything I can to make sure I get a different outcome next year.”

Competing in the 150-pound weight class, Burrows, a senior, placed third, defeating Wooster’s Mason Ottervanger.

In the team standings, the Eagles finished 13th out of 16 programs with an overall score of 33.5 points.

Northern challengers Lowry, Fernley and Elko finished in the top three, while fourth-place Moapa Valley finished as the top Southern team.