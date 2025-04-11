Rollin’ on the river

Spring is a good time to enjoy Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which includes guided tours of a 13-mile stretch from Hoover Dam to Willow Beach aboard Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures, which has been in operation for more than 40 years. The three-hour tour includes a narration on construction of the dam as well as unique aspects of the river and canyon.

Random palm trees can be found along the river. Seeds were either blown in or came via bird droppings.

One of two hand carts used by Hoover Dam workers still remain along the river between Hoover Dam and Willow Beach. They would pull themselves from one side of the canyon to the other.

While rafting down the river, it's very common to see other types of watercraft along the way.

A catwalk is one of several signs of a day gone by during the construction of the Dam. Workers would traverse the canyon using the catwalk in order to test the depths of the river.

Kathleen Wood, who has been a guide on the river for more than 30 years, explains how the river was diverted as Hoover Dam was being built.

With the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge above, those on the raft trip are able to get a very unique vantage point of Hoover Dam.

Kathleen Wood, who has been a guide on the river with Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures for more than 30 years, here explains how the Colorado River was diverted as Hoover Dam was being built in the 1930s.

A flock of seagulls enjoy the sun on the river.