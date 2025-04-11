94°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City, NV
News

Rollin’ on the river

With the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge above, those on the raft trip are able to get a ve ...
With the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge above, those on the raft trip are able to get a very unique vantage point of Hoover Dam.
Kathleen Wood, who has been a guide on the river for more than 30 years, explains how the river ...
Kathleen Wood, who has been a guide on the river for more than 30 years, explains how the river was diverted as Hoover Dam was being built.
A catwalk is one of several signs of a day gone by during the construction of the Dam. Workers ...
A catwalk is one of several signs of a day gone by during the construction of the Dam. Workers would traverse the canyon using the catwalk in order to test the depths of the river.
While rafting down the river, it's very common to see other types of watercraft along the way.
While rafting down the river, it's very common to see other types of watercraft along the way.
A flock of seagulls enjoy the sun on the river.
A flock of seagulls enjoy the sun on the river.
One of two hand carts used by Hoover Dam workers still remain along the river between Hoover Da ...
One of two hand carts used by Hoover Dam workers still remain along the river between Hoover Dam and Willow Beach. They would pull themselves from one side of the canyon to the other.
Random palm trees can be found along the river. Seeds were either blown in or came via bird dro ...
Random palm trees can be found along the river. Seeds were either blown in or came via bird droppings.
More Stories
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Rick Maul, the third cousin to Lt. Robert McKee, and his wife, De ...
Remains of missing WWII pilot buried in Boulder City
bcr default image
Council mulls amendment to raise salaries for future members
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School, along with the Clark County School Dist ...
BCHS, CCSD named in lawsuit after altercation
Screenshot Housing and homelessness issues combined are a majority of the issues addressed by t ...
Living costs, inflation cited as challenges
April 10, 2025 - 8:18 pm
 

Spring is a good time to enjoy Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which includes guided tours of a 13-mile stretch from Hoover Dam to Willow Beach aboard Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures, which has been in operation for more than 40 years. The three-hour tour includes a narration on construction of the dam as well as unique aspects of the river and canyon.

With the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Bridge above, those on the raft trip are able to get a very unique vantage point of Hoover Dam.

Kathleen Wood, who has been a guide on the river with Hoover Dam Rafting Adventures for more than 30 years, here explains how the Colorado River was diverted as Hoover Dam was being built in the 1930s.

Random palm trees can be found along the river. Seeds were either blown in or came via bird droppings.

While rafting down the river, it’s very common to see other types of watercraft along the way.

A catwalk is one of several signs of a day gone by during the construction of the dam. Workers would traverse the canyon using the catwalk in order to test the depths of the river.

One of two hand carts used by Hoover Dam workers still remain along the river between Hoover Dam and Willow Beach. They would pull themselves from one side of the canyon to the other.

A flock of seagulls enjoy the sun on the river.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder City High School, along with the Clark County School Dist ...
BCHS, CCSD named in lawsuit after altercation
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

A parent has filed a lawsuit against both Boulder City High School and the Clark County School District, alleging that both were negligent in protecting her son from an altercation with other students two years ago.

Screenshot Housing and homelessness issues combined are a majority of the issues addressed by t ...
Living costs, inflation cited as challenges
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“Full disclosure,” Jennifer Hedland, the community resource liaison (CRL) said as she began to present the city council with an annual report in its meeting this week.

Vendors and music and VWs, oh my

Last Saturday a pair of events which ran in conjunction brought a big crowd out to see cars, music, vendors and lots of food. Swing into Spring, which benefits Little Lambs Preschool, and Boulder City Cruisin’ Association’s VWs Invade the Dam helped kick off the slate of spring events in Boulder City.

Courtesy image A rendering of the planned changes at Buchanan and Elm.
City Council approves changes to ADA project
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The actual news hook is that, in the consent agenda, the city council on March 25 approved $75,000 worth of changes to a bid for work that is largely being paid for by the Regional Transportation Commission (RTC).

Review file photo by Ron Eland Police officers gathered for a debriefing Jan. 24 following an i ...
OIS investigation continues
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been just more than two months since a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer and his wife shot a man, who they felt posed a direct threat to them and another woman.

bcr default image
Council grills CCSD official
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Once each quarter, Dr. Deanna Jaskolski, regional superintendent for region 3 of the Clark County School District (which includes Boulder City) presents a report to the city council about the city’s four local public schools.

Screenshot Parks and Recreation Director Julie Calloway touted the numbers for her department a ...
Calloway outlines state of city parks and rec
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The big question when it comes to Parks and Recreation in Boulder City is, “When is the pool we all hear so much about actually going to be built?”