Ring in the new year in downtown BC

It’s now less than a week away before people will be practicing their backward countdown from 10 to 1, while often wishing the year ahead will be better than the 365 days that just went by in a blink of an eye.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Sean, Natalia and Sullivan Trodahl donned their New Year’s hats while enjoying the festivities during last year’s inaugural event downtown.

At the stroke of midnight, like every city and town in the world, Boulder City will be ringing in a new year. And for the second year in a row, Main Street Boulder City will be helping to make it a memorable one.

The New Year’s Eve celebration, which will take place on Nevada Way in front of Ace Hardware and restaurant row, will be split into two segments in order for people of all ages to enjoy. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., families and those who can’t make it to midnight, can come and enjoy the festivities with a 9 p.m. East Coast countdown. The party will continue until 12:30 a.m. with the traditional midnight countdown to ring in the new year.

“Planning is moving quickly and our committee, made up of several Historic District business owners, is really excited about what we are building this year,” Main Street Boulder City Director Michelle Craven said. “There is a strong sense of collaboration behind the event and everyone is working hard to create a celebration that feels uniquely Boulder City.”

Craven said last year’s block party received great feedback and because the community embraced it so well, they are back for round two with a fresh approach.

“We are leaning into a more streamlined and energetic format this year,” she said. “Instead of rotating bands throughout the night, everyone will be part of one big party in the heart of the street, centered around fun, dancing, and that 80s vibe people love.”

On tap this year will be:

• 80s DJ party with DJ Mike Pacini playing favorite hits all night.

• Thirty tables set up along the street so people can sit, relax, and enjoy the night.

• Plenty of heaters throughout the event to keep things warm and comfortable.

• Historic District businesses will stay open so guests can enjoy food and drinks throughout the evening.

• Pyrotechnics off the stage at both the 9 p.m. family countdown and the midnight countdown.

• An 80s costume contest with audience judging. Winners will be crowned Prom King and Queen and will receive gift packages filled with gift certificates from Boulder City businesses.

• Encouraged overnight stays with local motels offering New Year’s Eve discounts so people can celebrate safely and enjoy a full night out.

Last year’s theme was Great Gatsby (1920s era), so Craven said they wanted to do something completely different this time.

“When our committee talked through ideas, the 80s theme instantly won everyone over,” she said. “It is fun, upbeat, nostalgic, and brings a lot of personality to the night. It also fits Boulder City’s playful spirit and gives people a chance to really enjoy themselves.”

Craven went on to add, “This event is truly being shaped by the businesses and residents who care about the heart of our Historic District. Our goal is to create a New Year’s Eve celebration where families, friends, and visitors all feel connected and welcomed. With the music, countdown moments, heaters, tables, and the 80s throwback fun, it is shaping up to be a night people will not want to miss.”