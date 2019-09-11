Right turns on red OK after full stop

I continue my recap of new Nevada laws that may be of interest.

You are allowed to turn right on a red light after coming to a full stop, unless otherwise posted. You must be in the extreme right-hand lane and yield to pedestrians and all traffic moving through the intersection. (NRS 484B.307 8c)

U-turns are generally allowed if they can be completed safely (but not where posting prohibits them). In business areas, you must be at an intersection or on a divided highway where an appropriate opening exists. U-turns are not allowed where prohibited by a traffic sign or signal, or if there is less than 500 feet visibility in both directions. (NRS 484B.353)

Drivers are required to stop for school buses when students are boarding and departing and when bus is displaying its flashing red lights. On divided highways with a median or other physical barrier, traffic moving in the opposite direction does not have to stop. On all other roads, traffic in both directions must stop. (NRS 484B.353)

When suspected of driving under the influence failure to submit to a breath, blood or urine test as directed by a police officer results in a driver’s license revocation of at least one year. A blood sample can be drawn involuntarily if the officer obtains a warrant or court order.

The legal limit is .08 percent blood alcohol or any detectable amount of a controlled substance (.02 if under 21, .04 in commercial driving). This results in your driver’s license being revoked for at least 90 days upon arrest, and your vehicle may be impounded. These are administrative penalties that are taken immediately. Courts impose additional criminal penalties upon conviction.

The 2017 Nevada Legislature passed new legislation requiring all DUI suspects to install ignition interlock devices as a condition of receiving a restricted driver’s license. SB259 went into effect Oct. 1. (NRS 484C)

Aug. 29. Assist other: Officers assist another jurisdiction with a tractor-trailer rollover at 10:31 a.m. in the area of Interstate 11 and mile marker 2.

Trespass violation: The subject has been trespassed but thinks it’s an invitation to prove who’s boss to come and go at will at 6:11 p.m. in the 500 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The subject was surprised to find out who really was the boss with a fairly painful citation.

Aug. 30. Suspicious: The caller states a man is pacing back and forth at Sundial Park and there doesn’t seem to be any sun at 12:56 a.m. in the 700 block of Nevada Way.

Assist: The caller is locked inside an access gate and needs assistance exiting the property at 5:24 p.m. in the 700 block of Yucca Street.

Thought for the day: Park hours should be amended to include any anticipated full moon appearances.

Aug. 31. Traffic: Yes, you do need to change lanes and slow down when passing emergency vehicles at night at 2:09 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Temple Rock Road.

Vagrant: The opening crew is surprised by a subject sleeping on the back entrance area at 5:05 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: Especially at night.

Sept. 1. Reckless: The vehicle has no taillights and is braking at strange times traveling well below the speed limit at 12:56 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highway 93 and Veterans Memorial Drive.

Suspicious: Several subjects with flashlights appear to be doing something nefarious at 9:24 p.m. in the area of Nevada Way and Elm Street.

Thought for the day: The elderly driver states he didn’t realize his lights weren’t on and he is driving slow because of overeating at the casino buffet.

Sept. 2. Civil: The breakup was contentious and involved alcohol, but both parties separate, and one is sternly advised to not return to the scene at 2:06 a.m. in the 500 block of Fir Street.

Civil: The subjects are having a dispute over rent, and the proprietor insists the lack of payment is elder abuse at 12:31 p.m. in the 1300 block of Boulder City Parkway.

Thought for the day: Contractual issues trump age in this case.

Sept. 3. Disturbance: The caller states there is quite a ruckus going on a nearby unit at 12:45 a.m. in the 700 block of Yucca Street.

Animal: The resident is calling about a snake in the house at 11:20 a.m. in the 500 block of Northridge Drive.

Thought for the day: Thankfully, the trusty house feline saves the day and delivers a less-than-alive reptile.

Sept. 4. Assist other jurisdiction: Officers are dispatched to assist with a motor vehicle crash involving some serious injuries at 6:04 a.m. in the area of U.S. Highways 93 and 95.

DUI with accident: Two vehicles meet by accident, and one driver is feeling no pain at 11:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nevada Way.

Thought for the day: The intoxicated driver is a little late for the lunch delivery at the jail but right on time for the evening meal.

Call of the week: 911: The juveniles advise they called emergency because another juvenile had eaten a bug and they weren’t sure what to do about it. The juveniles felt the responsible adults weren’t taking the situation seriously and were counseled, on several things, including the misuse of 911 at 6:28 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 100 block of St. Judes Street.

Tina Ransom is a dispatcher with Boulder City Police Department. She is coordinator of the Boulder City Citizen’s Academy.