News

Ribs, Rides and Relaxation

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCFD firefighters Elijah Hubbard and Dominic Mirjanian competed a ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCFD firefighters Elijah Hubbard and Dominic Mirjanian competed against one another in a rib-eating contest on Saturday during the annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge. The annual event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Boulder City as well as many sponsors.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Ribs weren't the only thing on the grill over the weekend.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review In addition to ribs, vendors and music, the Boulder City Cruisin' ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review In addition to ribs, vendors and music, the Boulder City Cruisin' Association hosted a car show in Wilbur Square, which drew hundreds of classic rides.
Vehicles of all ages were on displahy at Wilbur Square for attendees to enjoy.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A little smoke didn't stop many of the thousands in attendance fr ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A little smoke didn't stop many of the thousands in attendance from stopping and getting a hamburger or hotdog.
Council parks parking proposal
Council outlaws camping, sleeping in public
Class of 2025 Turn Their Tassels, Ready for Next Chapter
A look at swim team’s state success
May 29, 2025 - 7:11 pm
 

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

Council parks parking proposal
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In the end it was a case of sound and fury signifying nothing. At least not until June 10.

Council outlaws camping, sleeping in public
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

“A growing number of individuals are occupying public space across the valley and in cities all over the nation — including Boulder City — and are storing personal property and belongings in public places in a manner that causes concern and creates a public nuisance.”

A look at swim team’s state success
By Robert Vendettoli Boulder City Review

Continuing their tradition of being the gold standard of boys high school swimming in the 3A classification, Boulder City added on to its prestigious pedigree on May 17, successfully capturing their third consecutive state championship.

Honoring heroes
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Saturday, as part of Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of volunteers turned out at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery to place flags at the gravesites of the thousands buried there.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

City does U-turn on parking
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Last week, the city posted on its social media outlets an invitation to the public to attend an open house May 19 to discuss its plans for parking along Nevada Way between Wyoming and Arizona streets. The plan called for parking in the center of the street.

Memorial Day events set for cemetery
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery will again host a ceremony to honor those who have lost their lives in service for the country whether it was during times of peace or wartime.

Robotics team scales high in 2025
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The Boulder City High School High Scalers robotics team (AKA Team 3009) recently wrapped up another winning campaign with some big awards.

Thomas reports on strategic plan at council meeting
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The new city manager’s first public presentation in a city council meeting was about kind of old news — an update on the five-year strategic plan that was approved by the council in October of last year. The plan covers the years 2025 through 2030.