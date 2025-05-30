Ribs, Rides and Relaxation
Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review
BCFD firefighters Elijah Hubbard and Dominic Mirjanian competed against one another in a rib-eating contest on Saturday during the annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge. The annual event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Boulder City as well as many sponsors.
Ribs weren’t the only thing on the grill over the weekend.
In addition to ribs, vendors and music, the Boulder City Cruisin’ Association hosted a car show in Wilbur Square, which drew hundreds of classic rides.
A little smoke didn’t stop many of the thousands in attendance from stopping and getting a hamburger or hotdog.
Vehicles of all ages were on displahy at Wilbur Square for attendees to enjoy.