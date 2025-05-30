Ribs, Rides and Relaxation

Class of 2025 Turn Their Tassels, Ready for Next Chapter

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review A little smoke didn't stop many of the thousands in attendance from stopping and getting a hamburger or hotdog.

Vehicles of all ages were on displahy at Wilbur Square for attendees to enjoy.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review In addition to ribs, vendors and music, the Boulder City Cruisin' Association hosted a car show in Wilbur Square, which drew hundreds of classic rides.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Ribs weren't the only thing on the grill over the weekend.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review BCFD firefighters Elijah Hubbard and Dominic Mirjanian competed against one another in a rib-eating contest on Saturday during the annual Best Dam Barbecue Challenge. The annual event is hosted by the Rotary Club of Boulder City as well as many sponsors.

Photos by Ron Eland/Boulder City Review

