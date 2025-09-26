Review receives seven Nevada journalism awards

This past weekend at the annual Nevada Press Association convention and awards night in Fallon, the Boulder City Review brought home seven awards in a variety of categories.

Photo courtesy Linda Evans Boulder City Review staff writer Bill Evans shows his first-place certificate for column writing at Saturday's state newspaper awards in Fallon.

There are two contest divisions within the state: for newspapers urban, which is mostly daily publications, and rural, made up of weeklies, such as the Review. There is also a separate category for magazines.

“I’m very proud of the work we do, especially considering our very small staff size,” Editor Ron Eland said. “While we don’t do what we do for accolades or awards, it is nice to get that occasional pat on the back.”

Any article or photographs written/taken between April 1, 2024 and March 30, 2025 were eligible for consideration.

The following are the awards won including the category, the placing and judge’s comments:

Local Column: Bill Evans, first place.

Comments: “Well-written columns draw on your life experiences and share that with your readers in a very compelling way.”

Profile: Ron Eland, first place, for his feature on Annika Huff, who later became an employee of the St. Jude’s Healing Center after being sex trafficked for more than a year earlier in her life.

Comments: “The lede on this story did exactly what it was supposed to do - suck the reader right in and the rest of the story didn’t disappoint.”

Sports Feature Writing: Ron Eland, first place, on his feature of ultra-marathon runner Tyler Nash following his finishing of the Badwater 135 in Death Valley.

Comments: “The quotes the reporter was able to extract in this piece make for a riveting story on a fascinating topic.”

Profile: Ron Eland, second place, for his feature on longtime Boulder City resident Sara Denton as she approached 100 years of age.

Comments: “The reporter did an excellent job not only in writing the story, but in asking all of the right questions.”

Multi-Photo Essay or Gallery: Ron Eland, second place, for his coverage of the 2024 July 4 Damboree.

Comments: “These are the kinds of images that end up in scrapbooks for generations—capturing genuine, lasting moments. The photographer did an excellent job positioning themselves to document the audience’s reactions, bringing the spirit of the parade to life. A thoughtful and well-executed series.”

Government Watchdog/Accountability Reporting: Bill Evans, third place for his coverage of the leash laws within the city.

Comments: “Strong reporting on the majority of local residents favoring a new leash law but it can’t get past the city council. Hmmm …Boulder City Review took this issue and highlighted the disfunction of the city council.”

Education Reporting: Ron Eland, third place, for his article on the fact that last school year, 30% of BCHS’ enrollment came from out of town.

Comments: None were provided.