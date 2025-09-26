63°F
Review receives seven Nevada journalism awards

Photo courtesy Linda Evans Boulder City Review staff writer Bill Evans shows his first-place certificate for column writing at Saturday's state newspaper awards in Fallon.
Safety on bikes and in puddles
Banner receives pushback from Pinkbox
Commission denies Pinkbox Doughnuts variance
Art in the Park still going strong at 61
By Boulder City Review Staff
September 25, 2025 - 11:58 pm
 

This past weekend at the annual Nevada Press Association convention and awards night in Fallon, the Boulder City Review brought home seven awards in a variety of categories.

There are two contest divisions within the state: for newspapers urban, which is mostly daily publications, and rural, made up of weeklies, such as the Review. There is also a separate category for magazines.

“I’m very proud of the work we do, especially considering our very small staff size,” Editor Ron Eland said. “While we don’t do what we do for accolades or awards, it is nice to get that occasional pat on the back.”

Any article or photographs written/taken between April 1, 2024 and March 30, 2025 were eligible for consideration.

The following are the awards won including the category, the placing and judge’s comments:

Local Column: Bill Evans, first place.

Comments: “Well-written columns draw on your life experiences and share that with your readers in a very compelling way.”

Profile: Ron Eland, first place, for his feature on Annika Huff, who later became an employee of the St. Jude’s Healing Center after being sex trafficked for more than a year earlier in her life.

Comments: “The lede on this story did exactly what it was supposed to do - suck the reader right in and the rest of the story didn’t disappoint.”

Sports Feature Writing: Ron Eland, first place, on his feature of ultra-marathon runner Tyler Nash following his finishing of the Badwater 135 in Death Valley.

Comments: “The quotes the reporter was able to extract in this piece make for a riveting story on a fascinating topic.”

Profile: Ron Eland, second place, for his feature on longtime Boulder City resident Sara Denton as she approached 100 years of age.

Comments: “The reporter did an excellent job not only in writing the story, but in asking all of the right questions.”

Multi-Photo Essay or Gallery: Ron Eland, second place, for his coverage of the 2024 July 4 Damboree.

Comments: “These are the kinds of images that end up in scrapbooks for generations—capturing genuine, lasting moments. The photographer did an excellent job positioning themselves to document the audience’s reactions, bringing the spirit of the parade to life. A thoughtful and well-executed series.”

Government Watchdog/Accountability Reporting: Bill Evans, third place for his coverage of the leash laws within the city.

Comments: “Strong reporting on the majority of local residents favoring a new leash law but it can’t get past the city council. Hmmm …Boulder City Review took this issue and highlighted the disfunction of the city council.”

Education Reporting: Ron Eland, third place, for his article on the fact that last school year, 30% of BCHS’ enrollment came from out of town.

Comments: None were provided.

Commission denies Pinkbox Doughnuts variance
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Is it art? Or is it just poo? That was actually a main subject of discussion at the most recent meeting of the Boulder City Planning Commission.

Art in the Park still going strong at 61
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s one of the many events in Boulder City in which one can enjoy the weather, see friends and in this case, appreciate the works from many talented artists.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha P. King teacher Robert Wojciechowski, who is retiring at t ...
Garrett Jr. High jumps to a 5-star school
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

The Nevada Department of Education released its annual report card Monday and there was plenty of good news for Boulder City public schools, especially Garrett Junior High.

New helmet law now in effect
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Boulder City’s new ordinance regulating e-bikes and scooters as well as mandating helmets for riders under the age of 18 goes into effect starting today (Sept. 18).

City approves new appraisal of airport hangars
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

The city is currently in the process of getting a new appraisal on a group of 28 city-owned hangars at the municipal airport.

King proud of star rating
By Jason Schrock Principal, King Elementary

Martha P. King Elementary School is proud to share that we have been recognized as a 4-Star School by the state of Nevada for the 2024–2025 school year. This accomplishment is a reflection of the remarkable growth of our students, the commitment of our staff, and the strong support of our families and community.

Boulder City to host Astronomy in the Park
Special to the Review

Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, the city of Boulder City, and the Las Vegas Astronomical Society invite families to explore the wonders of the night sky at a free Astronomy in the Park event on Saturday, Sept. 27, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Search for Central Market tenant continues
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

It’s been just short of two months since of a trio of friends, who are also longtime local property and business owners, made an announcement that piqued the interest of many in Boulder City.