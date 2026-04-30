Residential Amnesty Program starts May 1

Imagine getting ready to sell your house, or worse yet, have a disaster in the home, only to find out an earlier renovation or remodel was not up to code? Modifications can bring a home sale to a grinding halt, or cause problems for insurance reimbursement. If you renovated or remodeled your home or accessory structure without getting a building permit first, here is your opportunity to get in compliance.

Imagine getting ready to sell your house, or worse yet, have a disaster in the home, only to find out an earlier renovation or remodel was not up to code? Modifications can bring a home sale to a grinding halt, or cause problems for insurance reimbursement. If you renovated or remodeled your home or accessory structure without getting a building permit first, here is your opportunity to get in compliance.

Starting May 1, Boulder City’s Community Development Department encourages homeowners to participate in the Residential Amnesty Program, which waives penalties on self-disclosed residential construction work completed without building permits.

Construction, installation, or remodel of any structure on your property requires a building permit by law. This document is approved and issued by the Community Development Department to permit work.

Homeowners can apply for and obtain permits for work performed without penalties on items

such as:

• Interior or exterior alterations

• Kitchen or bathroom remodeling

• Electrical or plumbing work

• Patio covers

• Hot water heater installation

• Self-contained hot tub installations

• Room additions of less than 600 square feet

• Block wall repairs, installations, and replacements

• Furnace and air conditioning replacement

• Sheds or accessory structures greater than 120 square feet

• Garage conversions

• Retaining walls over two feet in height

• Fences greater than four feet in height with permanent foundations

Boulder City’s Residential Amnesty Program kicks off National Building Safety Month. In past years, the program ended May 31, but this year, the city plans to keep the program running until the end of 2026.

“This process ensures your plans comply with local codes, standards, and zoning requirements,” said Thomas Stewart Jr., Boulder City building official. “The primary goal of the Residential Amnesty Program is to promote safety and self-disclosure of non-permitted work and to obtain compliance.”

All other fees, permits and costs associated with the issuance of a building or other permit remains in effect. You can find all Community Development building permit applications on the city website at bcnv.org/BuildingForms. If you have questions, contact Community Development at 702.293.9282.