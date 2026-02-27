59°F
Resident requests to build private helipad

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Construction of the house belonging to the Craig Family Trust, at ...
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Construction of the house belonging to the Craig Family Trust, at 1001 Villa Grande Way, is currently underway. The family is seeking to build a helipad on the property, which sits on more than 11 acres.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
February 26, 2026 - 5:03 pm
 

It’s definitely not a request the city receives every day.

During last Wednesday’s Boulder City Planning Commission, a resident filed a request to build a helipad for use of a private helicopter on the largest single-home lot in Boulder City.

While this is the first step of many, Casey Craig cleared the first hurdle in doing so as the commission voted in favor of a text amendment. This opens the door for the next step, a conditional use permit.

On Sept. 15 of last year, Craig, the owner of the R1-80 zoned lot at 1001 Villa Grande Way, applied for a zoning text amendment for his property, which sits on more than 11 acres. According to a city report by city planner Nekeisha Lyon, the intention of the text amendment, if approved by the city council, is to develop a private helicopter landing pad and an accessory hangar on Craig’s property. Currently, the R1 Single-Family Residential Zone does not permit, or conditionally permit, the use of private heliports, or any other similar aviation-type uses.

The Boulder City Hospital and the Boulder City Airport are the only properties zoned (H Zone) for helicopter landings and takeoffs. These are used in conjunction with medical facilities and in concert with the purposes and intent of this zone.

“The purpose of the H Zone is to foster and perpetuate the development of commercial and professional office centers for efficient human health care, maintenance and supervision, together with related and compatible commercial activities,” Lyon’s report states.

Lyon wrote that based on city staff’s analysis and the results of the noise modeling analysis; the proposed text amendment specifies certain conditions the proposed conditional use must comply with for consideration.

“This is very difficult because I’m a big believer in property rights but I believe in everyone’s property rights,” chairwoman Lorene Krumm said before the vote, noting she sympathized with those residents opposed. “I want to remind everybody that this is a text amendment and that there’s many, many steps to take before it would be allowed.”

The city received seven letters from nearby residents with a mixed response from those opposed or not against. That rang true during the meeting when the majority of those who spoke, or read letters on behalf of neighbors who could not attend, were not opposed. The two who spoke against said their concerns focused on the potential noise and diminishing property values, while both asked why there’s a need for a personal helipad when the airport is 10 minutes away.

The addition of “heliport, private” as a conditional use in the R1-80 zone would be subject to the following requirements:

• A letter from the FAA to determine that the proposed heliport will not adversely affect the safe and efficient use of airspace. The letter must state no objections, with or without conditions. Any conditions required must be met and maintained.

• Must conduct all flight operations in the daytime (between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.).

• The perimeter of the developed helipad must maintain a minimum distance of 500 feet from any adjoining real property boundary of a residential or noise-sensitive use.

• The private heliport can only be operated by the property owner or occupant. Commercial, public transport, charter or rental helicopter operations are not permitted.

Craig, who bought the land nearly four years ago, spoke and said he’s received the required letter of approval from the FAA. He also said the helipad would be used for his personal use, with flights occurring a couple of times a week when family or friends are visiting but that the helicopter could sit in the hangar unused for five or six weeks at a time.

He also said the nearest neighbor is 642 feet away (more than two football fields in length) and that his own home along with a large brick wall, which are currently being built, will help serve as a buffer for sound to the rest of the neighborhood.

The concrete helipad would be surrounded by compacted gravel to help reduce the amount of potential dust, he said. In addition, his flight pattern to and from the 40-foot by 40-foot pad would be to the east, opposite of other homes. The helipad could also be used by emergency helicopters if needed in the area. Craig said he spoke with as many neighbors as he could with 17 of the 21 he spoke to having no objections.

“While the text amendment would allow anyone with property zoned R1-80 to apply for a conditional use permit, there’s only one parcel in the entire city that will qualify and that is my property,” he said in regard to requirements. “So, we’re making the pathway for one private-use helipad in the entire township. With the slow-growth ordinances we follow, or the no-growth ordinance, I don’t see another situation like this in my lifetime.”

Defining a text amendment

The day after the meeting, Lyon explained the definition of a text amendment.

A zoning text amendment is a legislative change modifying the written provisions of the city’s adopted Zoning Ordinance, Title 11 – Zoning and Subdivision, which regulates how land and buildings may be used and developed within the community, she explained.

The Planning Commission’s recommendation of approval will be considered by the city council, who is the final approval authority regarding zoning text amendments.

If the city council approves the proposed zoning text amendment, this would allow private heliports as a conditional use with the R1-80 zoning district. The applicant would need to submit a conditional use permit for consideration by the Planning Commission to develop a private heliport on their property. The consideration of a conditional use permit by the Planning Commission requires a public hearing and residents within a 500-foot radius of the property will be notified.

