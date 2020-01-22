60°F
weather icon Clear
Boulder City NV
News

Regular screenings can detect cervical cancer

By Boulder City Hospital To Your Health
January 22, 2020 - 2:58 pm
 

January is cervical health awareness month, offering an opportunity to raise awareness about how women can protect themselves from HPV (human papillomavirus) and cervical cancer. HPV is a very common infection that spreads through sexual activity, and it causes almost all cases of cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer starts in the cervix, the lower, narrow part of the uterus (womb). It happens when the body’s cervical cells divide very fast and grow out of control. These extra cells form a tumor.

Cervical cancer is the easiest gynecological cancer to prevent with regular screening tests and vaccination. It is also very curable when found and treated early. Each year, about 12,000 women in the United States get cervical cancer. Cervical cancer happens most often in women 30 or older, but all women are at risk.

Most cases of cervical cancer are caused by a high-risk type of HPV. HPV is a virus that is passed from person to person through genital contact, such as vaginal, anal or oral sex. If the HPV infection does not go away on its own, it may cause cervical cancer over time.

Other things may increase the risk of developing cancer following a high-risk HPV infection, including smoking, having HIV or reduced immunity, taking birth control pills for a long time (more than five years) and having given birth to three or more children.

You may not notice any signs or symptoms of cervical cancer. Signs of advanced cervical cancer may include bleeding or discharge from the vagina. These symptoms may not be caused by cervical cancer, but the only way to be sure is to see your doctor. Women should start getting screened at age 21.

You can get a Pap test to look for changes in cervical cells that could become cancerous if not treated. If the Pap test finds major changes in the cells of the cervix, your doctor may suggest more tests to look for cancer. Women between the ages of 30 and 65 can also get an HPV test with your Pap test to see if you have HPV.

The Pap test and the HPV test look for different things. A Pap test checks the cervix for abnormal cell changes. Your doctor takes cells from your cervix to examine under a microscope. How often you need a Pap test depends on your age and health history. Talk with your doctor about what is best for you.

An HPV test looks for HPV on a woman’s cervix. Certain types of HPV can lead to cervical cancer. Your doctor will swab the cervix for cells.

An HPV test is not the same as the HPV vaccine. According to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, women ages 30 to 65 can combine the HPV test with a Pap test every five years. The task force does not recommend the HPV test for women under age 30.

You can lower your risk of getting cervical cancer by taking several steps, which work best when used together. No single step can protect you from cervical cancer. The best ways to prevent cervical cancer include:

■ Get an HPV vaccine (if you are 26 or younger). HPV vaccines are approved for girls and young women from 9 through 26. Experts recommend that all girls get an HPV vaccine before any sexual activity, by the time they are 11 or 12. HPV vaccines are licensed, safe and effective.

■ Get regular Pap tests. Regular Pap tests help your doctor find and treat any changing cells before they turn into cancer. Women who have had the HPV vaccine still need to have regular Pap tests.

■ Be monogamous. Being monogamous means that you only have sex with one partner and no one else. The best way to prevent any sexually transmitted infection, including HPV, is to not have vaginal, oral or anal sex.

■ Use condoms. Research shows that condoms can lower your risk of getting cervical cancer when used correctly and every time you have vaginal, anal or oral sex.

To Your Health is provided by the staff of Boulder City Hospital. For more information, call 702-293-4111, ext. 576, or visit bouldercityhospital.org.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Hali Bernstein Saylor/Boulder City Review) Glenn Feyen, right, expresses his support for chang ...
Fitration plant’s zoning unchanged — for now
By Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

After hearing nearly two hours of comments from community members about the importance of preserving the city’s historic artifacts, planning commissioners failed to pass a resolution that would recommend changing the zoning of a 1.92-acre parcel that houses the old water filtration plant from neighborhood commercial to government park during their meeting Wednesday, Jan. 15.

(L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Richard Roman cleans out his cave in the hills east of R ...
Home in mine goes bust
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The abandoned mine shaft that was home to Richard Roman for the past seven years is now empty.

(Paradise Found Plaza) Pink, blue and green sherbet colors now accent the exterior of Paradise ...
Business Beat: Jack finds fairy tale ending to dream
By Celia Shortt Goodyear and Hali Bernstein Saylor Boulder City Review

A Boulder City resident is fulfilling her longtime dream of opening a local child care center to care for infants through school-age children.

 
Eagle eyes keep bird count accurate
By Max Michor / RJ

When it comes to counting bald eagles, technology has to take a back seat to good old-fashioned fieldwork. At Lake Mead National Recreation Area, that means biologists, binoculars and boats.

Bullock Field is one of Boulder City's historic properties that will be evaluated in the update ...
Historic properties to be surveyed
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

Boulder City will be able to take stock of its notable resources at no cost to residents after receiving a grant to cover the cost of updating its list of historic properties.

Boulder City Fire Department-Jan. 2020
News Briefs, Jan. 23
By Boulder City Review

New fire chief starts Monday

Tina Ransom
Child custody issues require civility
By Tina Ransom Boulder City Police

Again this week, I will attempt to address some common issues regarding child custody. These civil issues are handled through family court and are enforced by their revision to the order or sanctions.

Police Blotter, Jan. 23
By Boulder City Review

Jan. 14, 4:44 a.m.

The 2020 Dam Short Film Festival takes place from Feb. 13-16 at the Boulder Theatre, 225 Arizon ...
Film fest gets new director
By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review

The Dam Short Film Festival is back in Boulder City with some changes for its 16th year including a new executive director.