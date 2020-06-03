Recreation options expand as Phase Two begins

Area businesses owners are relieved and feel blessed that life is returning to pre-COVID conditions as Phase Two of Nevada’s Road to Recovery nears its first full week.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Diners enjoy eating outside at Southwest Diner on Monday, June 1. It was the first time the restaurant was open for dine-in service since March.

Samantha Bigger Boulder City Library is now open for curbside pickup and book returns, and Head of Circulation Deanna Pavlov, left, and Assistant Director Anne Karr are ready to help patrons.

Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review Anytime Fitness, 806 Buchanan Blvd., is open for business after being closed since March due to COVID-19.

“It’s been steady,” said Maya Reiss, manager of Snap Fitness, 1030 Nevada Way. “We have had quite a few people come in. It’s great.”

Gyms, along with bars that do not serve food, day spas, swimming pools, museums, galleries, and bowling alleys may open as long as they follow recommended social distancing practices and occupancy restrictions.

Reiss said the gym opened Friday, May 29, and is open 24 hours a day. No appointments are necessary for members to use the gym, but they must sign a good citizenship agreement to use the facility.

The agreement requires them to clean everything they touch, maintain social distancing if other gym members are there, swipe their membership card when entering and leaving, use hand sanitizer when they come in and not using the facility if they are sick. Each member is also provided with a bottle of sanitizing spray for them to clean the equipment and surfaces they touch while at the gym.

Anytime Fitness, 806 Buchanan Blvd., has also reopened.

According to its Facebook page, gym members must leave an empty workout station between them and another member, follow the 6-foot social distancing rule, follow proper handwashing guidelines, refrain from congregating in groups, not share any equipment, and clean and sanitize each piece after using it.

Additionally, showers and locker rooms, except for the restroom facilities, are closed. Towel service is suspended until further notice.

Boulder City’s fitness center is open by appointment only, as are the city’s indoor pickleball courts, and the city has opened the skate park and outdoor volleyball and basketball courts.

“We are excited to be able to offer more parks and recreation opportunities to the Boulder City community,” said Roger Hall, director of the Parks and Recreation Department.

The municipal pool is scheduled to open Wednesday, June 10, and the splash pad should open June 15, according to Lisa LaPlante, communications manager for the city.

She added that youth sports camps and clinics are set to begin June 15, but will be limited to groups of 10 and no dates have been set yet to open park amenities such as playgrounds or the recreation center’s open gym.

One-way path

Visitors to the Boulder City-Hoover Dam Museum will be asked to view exhibits, following a one-way path and wear face masks while inside the museum. Social distancing protocols also will be observed.

“We have trained our staff in the procedures required to be in accordance with our governor’s guidelines for Phase Two of his Roadmap to Recovery for Nevada,” said Tiane Marie, manager of the museum and collections.

To help reduce the risk of potential exposure to the coronavirus, the exhibits have been made hands-free and hand sanitizing stations have been installed throughout the museum.

Additionally, staff has enacted regularly scheduled disinfection procedures.

The museum is inside the Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St. and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Curbside book service

In addition to its digital operation, Boulder City Library has opened an appointment-only curbside lending service.

Curbside service is being offered between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

According to director Kim Diehm, staff members, wearing aprons, vests, gloves and masks, will bring materials out to patrons.

“We keep wipes and sanitizer close at hand and we’ve set it up so we touch your materials as little as possible, she said.

Items returned via the book drop are being quarantined a minimum of three days before being put back into circulation, and staff is writing the number of days items have been quarantined on the paper bags it is using to deliver anything being checked out, she said.

Items can be reserved by calling 702-293-1281.

Large and “return in library only” items should be kept until the library fully opens, Diehm said, adding there will be no fines.

Art resumes

Ragtown Tattoo owner Chris Unger said he is “happy” to have his shop reopen.

Unger said he now wears a mask when working with clients. He said he also checks in with each client before their appointment. If anyone is sick, the appointment must be rescheduled.

The shop, 1636 Boulder City Parkway, is open Tuesday through Saturday. Unger said the hours fluctuate as he is in the process of bringing in another artist.

Despite being able to reopen during Phase One, Southwest Diner didn’t open its doors for business until Monday, June 1.

“It was OK,” said owner Cindy Ford of the first day being open. “Today (Tuesday), it’s been really slow.”

Ford said the restaurant at 761 Nevada Way is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week, and she will adjust the hours if it gets busier.

Games begin

Gaming properties at the east and west borders of Boulder City are planning to reopen today, June 4.

“Our plan for a healthy environment is comprehensive and we look forward to visiting with all of our customers as soon as possible,” said Joe DeSimone, owner of the Railroad Pass Casino, which opens to the public at 7 tonight.

DeSimone said he feels “blessed to welcome back a majority of the Railroad Pass team who are excited to revisit with our customers, friends and family” after the nearly two-month closure.

Following directives from the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, entry to the casino will be limited to the east doors near the hotel check-in and north doors at the front entrance, allowing for members of the security team to check guests’ temperatures. Anyone with a temperature of 100.0 F or above will not be allowed to enter.

Additionally, social distancing practices will be put in place, with the layout of the gaming equipment and restaurant tables spaced appropriately, and hand sanitizer dispensers will be put at key locations.

Hoover Dam Lodge will open today, but a time had not yet been announced.

Hali Bernstein Saylor is editor of the Boulder City Review. She can be reached at hsaylor@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9523. Follow @HalisComment on Twitter.

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.