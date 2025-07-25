Public weighs in on purchase

With last week’s announcement in the Boulder City Review that three longtime residents/businessmen purchased the former Central Market building and their plans to bring in a small grocery chain, there’s been plenty of input from the public.

Photo courtesy Boulder Cit/Hoover Dam Museum A Central Market employee stands in the produce section of the former Central Market in the mid-1980s.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review The building, formerly home to Central Market and most recently an antique mall, was sold to three local investors who hope to bring a market back to that location.

Bret Runion, Grant Turner and Ed Cave announced that they had purchased the building and their plans moving forward. While the trio expected public support in their effort, the response has been overwhelming.

In a joint text to the Review, they wrote, “Based on conversations over the years, we all knew that the community would love to see a return of Central Market, or something like it. However, the response has been far greater than anything we could’ve dreamed of. Local social media has exploded.

“We are now working diligently to convey that message, while searching for the perfect operator to help bring a market back to downtown Boulder City. We would encourage everyone to continue to tag their favorite markets in their social media posts. Together, we can make this happen.”

The three have praised the support they have received from the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce and the city of Boulder City.

“Over the years, city officials and residents alike have expressed support for an additional grocery store in Boulder City,” Acting Deputy City Manager and Director of Community Development Michael Mays said. “We have entertained proposals for development of a second grocery store at various locations throughout the city, and this remains a top priority for the community.”

The Review reached out to residents by way of a Facebook post to get their input on the possibility of a second store in town. The original Central Market building closed as a grocery store more than a decade ago, and the former Von’s location has not been a grocery store for several years, leaving just Albertsons.

Here are some of the nearly 200 responses the post received:

Kaitlyn Luna

This is so exciting! We are new to town and the only downside about our beautiful Boulder City is the lack of grocery options. A grocery store with wide variety of healthier options, and organic meats/produce would be incredible. The drive to Sprouts or Whole Foods isn’t too bad but not having to do that would be even better!

Ryan Walker

Honestly, I’m happy to get anything. Keeping the smaller format in mind, Trader Joe’s would be great for variety and unique items. Something like Aldi would be good for prices. I’d enjoy having a co-op for quality and local items. I’d even personally be open to a city-owned nonprofit grocery store that would keep prices low and still cater to what locals want more than a big chain might.

Cyndy Dawes

Growing up in Boulder City, Central Market was the only grocery store for a very long time. It had a full-service butcher counter where you could get half a beef if you wanted or one steak. It was a store that catered to the community. Fresh food, good meat counter, and friendly faces. It needs to project a hometown feel.

Jessica Vogel

I truly hope they can pull this off!! I would love to see an updated Central Market with a Trader Joe’s vibe!! Good luck! The whole town is rooting for you!

Michelle Varner

It would be so great if we got another market with the butcher service Central Market had. Back in the day when we had Central Market, we kind of took it for granted. Now that it’s gone it would be great to have something similar to bring back our small-town feeling.

Brandie Condit

Aww, I love this for our hometown! I don’t live there anymore but absolutely support this! Butcher shops are the best and finding the things you can’t find locally like specialty cheeses and some sauces are extra special. Can’t wait to come visit and check it out guys - congratulations!

Tawny Biggs

Absolutely love this idea! A new market in the Central Market space would be such a great addition to town—especially one backed by local business owners who are invested in the community’s success. Supporting something homegrown is exactly what Boulder City is all about. I’m all for it!

Celia Pace

I hope they find a store that could give us another option. Our town doesn’t have enough people for a Trader Joe’s to be successful. Maybe there is someone out there looking to start a small grocery. Hope so. Will be following this!

Dawne Gibson

If they can’t find a chain store, I hope it can still open as a private grocery store. When I moved from BC to California, I shopped at a family-owned grocery store with a butcher and good meat options. I think, even privately owned, it could work like Central Market did back in the day.

