News

Public invited to annual National Night Out Out

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review file photos The annual National Night Out softball game pitting BCPD vs. BCFD is always a crowd favorite.
Mercy Air will again be on hand this year for tours of the helicopter and to answer questions.
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review
October 2, 2025 - 6:54 pm
 

It’s that time of the year again when the public is encouraged to come out for an evening of fun while having the opportunity to meet and talk with a wide range of first responders.

National Night Out has become one of the largest events of its kind in the country, having started four decades ago and now boasts an estimated 38 million participants.

Boulder City’s NNO will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Veterans’ Memorial Park.

Guests can meet members of several community services, including those from the Boulder City Police Department, Boulder City Fire Department, National Park Service, Nevada Division of Wildlife, Nevada Highway Patrol, school district police and more.

Families can enjoy a variety of activities for kids including a bike rodeo, safety demonstrations, first responder softball game, K9 demonstrations, Mercy Air tours, Kona Ice for purchase, In-N-Out Burger provided by the Police Department and more.

“We appreciate the opportunity to meet Boulder City residents in a fun, festive atmosphere,” BCPD Chief Tim Shea said. “National Night Out is one of our favorite events of the year because it brings neighbors, families, and officers together in a positive and relaxed setting. Building trust and strong relationships with the community is at the heart of effective policing, and this evening gives us the chance to connect, listen, and celebrate the partnerships that keep our city safe. We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy the activities.”

According to its website, “National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

Shea said there are many elements that make this event unique. They include:

• Community Building: NNO promotes a sense of togetherness by encouraging neighbors to get to know each other and work collaboratively to prevent crime. It’s an opportunity to engage in neighborhood discussions, share concerns, and learn about local safety initiatives.

• Positive Police Relations: NNO creates a platform for positive interaction between law enforcement and residents. Rather than just interacting with officers on sometimes trying and emotion-laden events, officers can connect with the community in a casual, friendly setting.

• Crime Prevention Awareness: We try to utilize the event to raise awareness about crime and drug prevention strategies, offering educational information on how residents can protect their homes and neighborhoods from criminal activity.

• Fun and Festivity: To foster the community event scenario, we try and provide fun-filled activities along with demonstrations, and other activities designed to bring people together in a festive atmosphere.

• National Participation: Since its start in 1984, it has grown into a nationwide event, celebrated in thousands of communities across the U.S., symbolizing a collective effort toward neighborhood safety and community engagement.

For more information, visit www.bcnv.org/nno.

