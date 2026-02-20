42°F
Protecting student programs at King

By Principal Jason Schrock King Elementary
February 19, 2026 - 5:04 pm
 

Editor’s Note: After the printing of this edition, Martha P. King Elementary received word from the school district that it won its budget appeal and that both the PE and music positions will not have to go part-time this fall.

Over the past several weeks, I have received questions from families about the future of student programs at King Elementary as schools across our district navigate tighter budgets.

I appreciate the opportunity to provide clarity.

Some of those questions have centered around our specialist programs, including STEAM, music, library, and physical education. I want families to know that students will continue to receive the same amount of instruction in these classes as they do now. Class sizes will remain consistent, and students will continue to receive instruction from appropriately-licensed and qualified educators.

King is unique within the district as a grade 3–5 school. For the past five years, our specialists have primarily taught in their content areas during the afternoon, while also supporting students in other roles during the morning. As school budgets tighten, we are making thoughtful adjustments to preserve student programs and keep schedules consistent while continuing to value the educators who make those programs possible.

One staffing adjustment under consideration is adjusting some specialist positions to part-time roles while keeping student instructional time the same. This would not reduce the amount of instruction students receive in our specialist programs. It simply aligns staffing with how our instructional day is structured.

King Elementary remains committed to strong academics, student wellness, and a well-rounded school experience. Our students continue to show up each day ready to learn, move, and grow. That energy is what defines our school.

We look forward to seeing many of our families at this Friday’s Glow Dance, one of the many traditions that make King such a special place. Thank you for your continued support and partnership. If you have questions, I am always happy to connect directly.

