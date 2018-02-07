Police Blotter, Feb. 8

Jan. 30, 5:38 a.m.

Officers received a report that a man was sleeping on a bench and peeing on the sidewalk.

Jan. 30, 4:56 p.m.

A man called and said that his sister-in-law was abducted at gun point in the parking lot of the post office by her ex-husband. He said that she got away, was now home and too upset to provide any details. He said they did not know where her ex-husband was. Police attempted to locate him, and located his phone in Arizona outside of Flagstaff.

Jan. 31, 11:06 a.m.

Officers responded to a report of a semitruck 1 mile north of Veterans Memorial Drive stopped on the side of the road with smoke coming out it. There appeared to be no flames, and there was no one around. One lane of traffic was shut down.

Jan. 31, 4:55 p.m.

A man in a red Kia near an abandoned warehouse off of Impact Sand Road said that two men in a blue truck with two handguns assaulted him and his female companion. Approximately 40 minutes later, the crime scene was secured, and Henderson Police Department had the suspects in custody.

Feb. 1, 10:08 a.m.

The police received a report that a student had told his school that a man grabbed his arm and attempted to rape him. When questioned by officers, the student admitted that he had lied and made up the story because he did not want to go to class as he was failing it as well as being bullied. He also said that he had been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and asthma. The officer planned to have him return him to school after he had talked his mom and she picked him up.

Feb. 1, 11:54 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of a man yelling at a woman that he was going to kill her. There were also kids there who were screaming. When officers arrived, they found that the man had been stabbed two or three times in the shoulder and side as well as having a bite to his hand. The woman had a cut on her head and there was “blood everywhere.” The woman was taken to the hospital and was cooperative with the officers, who determined the man to be the primary aggressor and charged him with battery.

Feb. 2, 9:35 a.m.

The branch manager of Nevada State Bank called and said that the bank had been robbed. The FBI was notified and told police it would meet them at the bank. The suspect told the teller, “I have a gun; give me $10,000.” Officers were told approximately $1,900 was stolen along with $80 of bait cash. Approximately an hour and 10 minutes later, the FBI arrived on scene.

Feb. 2, 4:15 p.m.

Officers received a report that two men were walking down Yucca Street with rifles. Almost 20 minutes later, officers had them at gunpoint and found that one of them has a history of killing animals. They found no deceased animals in the area and determined that the rifles were airsoft guns. Officers warned them about carrying guns suspiciously and advised them to get cases for them. Neither of the rifles had any markings to indicate they were airsoft guns.

Feb. 3, 12:56 p.m.

Officers warned a driver about having a dog in his lap while he was driving and not being able “to give his full attention” to driving safely.

Feb. 3. 1:08 p.m.

Officers warned a driver about actually having to stop at stop signs and “not just roll through them.”

Feb. 4, 4:20 a.m.

Officers were flagged down by a taxi driver who had a drunk passenger in the car who was picked up in Las Vegas. The driver needed directions to Claremont Street where the passenger allegedly lived. Officers found that the man did not live on Claremont Street. Rather, he was from Claremont, California, and in Las Vegas for a field hockey trip. He had been put into the cab by security. The driver heard Claremont and brought him to Boulder City. The passenger was returned to Las Vegas via taxi.

Feb. 4, 9:14 a.m.

Officers received a report that a man had pulled a knife on someone’s dog that had come up to him and was not under control. They spoke to both parties and the man admitted to pulling a knife, and the woman admitted she did not have the dog under control. She said that she would keep the dog under control, and he said that he would call the police the next time.

Feb. 5, 12:37 a.m.

A woman wanted to speak with an officer because someone kept knocking on her door. She kept calling 911 and telling them how she had been kidnapped and raped in the past.

Feb. 5, 12:11 p.m.

The fire department responded to a brush fire at the rear of Nevada State Veterans Home. Seventeen minutes later water was put on it.