Park rangers rescue missing hiker, dog at LMNRA

Photo courtesy LMNRA Rescuers gather last week as they search for a man and his dog. The man we ...
Photo courtesy LMNRA Rescuers gather last week as they search for a man and his dog. The man went looking for a different dog that had been reported missing.
Special to the Boulder City Review
June 12, 2025 - 4:17 pm
 

Last week, a 48-year-old male hiker and his dog were rescued by National Park Service rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area after a coordinated, multi-agency search.

According to NPS, after learning online about a dog that went missing following a motor vehicle accident on May 28, a male hiker and his own dog went searching for it. They were later reported overdue, and the NPS initiated a search.

After two search operational periods, park rangers located and safely evacuated the man and his dog at night from a very remote area of the park.

“Our rangers demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and responsiveness during this operation,” said LMNRA Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “Thanks to their quick action and the strong coordination between partner agencies, we were able to bring this person—and their dog—home safely. We’re proud of the outcome and the teamwork behind it.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Nevada Department of Wildlife and Red Rock Search and Rescue assisted in the search.

With excessive heat becoming a daily concern, park officials are reminding visitors to take precautions when recreating in the desert by remembering the following:

• Bring water: At least one gallon per person, per day.

• Dress for the weather: Wear light clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen.

• Avoid peak heat: Limit outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

• Know the signs of heat illness: Dizziness, confusion or nausea require immediate action.

• Don’t rely on cell service: Have a plan and carry a map or GPS.

Screenshot The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve Option 2A for reconfiguring ...
Parallel parking approved
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Like so many other things in the world of Boulder City government, the issue of reconfiguring parking in the historic downtown area along Nevada Way, which generated enough heat to cause council members to delay a decision up until the last possible moment, ended with more of a whimper than a bang.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Experts advise to not turn off one's air conditioner when gone bu ...
Ways to reduce summer power bills
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Now that the thermometer is on the rise outdoors, the cost to cool homes and businesses on the inside is doing the same.

bcr default image
Education news in BC largely positive
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

In her quarterly report to the city council, Clark County School District Regional Superintendent Deanna Jaskolski was full of positive takes on public schools in Boulder City.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review At the St. Jude's Healing Center, there is now a garden and aside ...
‘It’s in those small moments when you see hope rising’
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

As Dr. Christina Vela scrolled through her phone, showing photos of girls taking part in various fun activities, for a moment she sounded more like a proud aunt instead of the CEO of St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, and now, its Healing Center.

Jarvis recognized by city council
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

Salome Jarvis was involved in planning activities for seniors in long-term care before she started doing that in Boulder City. In fact, she helped create the Southern Nevada Activity Professional Association (SNAPA) in the late 1980s.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review If all goes as planned, the Boulder City Fire Department could ha ...
Fire chief search down to 3
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Now that Ned Thomas has had time to unpack a few things in his office and attend a couple of meetings as the new city manager, there’s been a list of things to tackle waiting for him in his new role.

Screenshot One positive touted in the budget is Boulder City's relatively low property tax rate ...
City adopts fiscal year ‘26 budget
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

It is hands down the most consequential action taken by the city council each year and yet it often happens without much in the way of public comment.

Screenshot Property at 3 Linda Lane
Council reverses planning commission split decision
By Bill Evans Boulder City Review

A permit for building a single home on a lot that has sat empty (though graded and utilities run and ready for development) for some 40 years would not usually be fodder for a news story.

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Martha P. King Elementary students during their costume parade on ...
Principals look back at school year
By Ron Eland Boulder City Review

Another public-school year has come and gone with students and faculty preparing to enjoy summer.