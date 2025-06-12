Park rangers rescue missing hiker, dog at LMNRA

Last week, a 48-year-old male hiker and his dog were rescued by National Park Service rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area after a coordinated, multi-agency search.

Photo courtesy LMNRA Rescuers gather last week as they search for a man and his dog. The man went looking for a different dog that had been reported missing.

According to NPS, after learning online about a dog that went missing following a motor vehicle accident on May 28, a male hiker and his own dog went searching for it. They were later reported overdue, and the NPS initiated a search.

After two search operational periods, park rangers located and safely evacuated the man and his dog at night from a very remote area of the park.

“Our rangers demonstrated the highest level of professionalism and responsiveness during this operation,” said LMNRA Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “Thanks to their quick action and the strong coordination between partner agencies, we were able to bring this person—and their dog—home safely. We’re proud of the outcome and the teamwork behind it.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, Nevada Department of Wildlife and Red Rock Search and Rescue assisted in the search.

With excessive heat becoming a daily concern, park officials are reminding visitors to take precautions when recreating in the desert by remembering the following:

• Bring water: At least one gallon per person, per day.

• Dress for the weather: Wear light clothing, a wide-brimmed hat and sunscreen.

• Avoid peak heat: Limit outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

• Know the signs of heat illness: Dizziness, confusion or nausea require immediate action.

• Don’t rely on cell service: Have a plan and carry a map or GPS.