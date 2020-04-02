62°F
News

Owner of dam gift shop hospitalized with virus

By Celia Shortt Goodyear Boulder City Review
April 2, 2020 - 12:28 pm
 
Updated April 2, 2020 - 2:54 pm

Bert Hansen, a longtime Boulder City resident and community supporter, is in the hospital with COVID-19, according to a family friend.

Hansen is one of the founding members of the Boulder City Sunrise Rotary club and owns the gift shop at Hoover Dam.

His family friend and longtime employee Mike Penuelas said Hansen has been at Henderson Hospital since March 26. He said Hansen is stable and was on a ventilator until Tuesday evening, when doctors put him on a respirator.

A ventilator is a machine that helps a person breathe and a respirator is a mask-like device that prevents inhaling noxious substances.

“They’re still working on him and he’s been stable for awhile. … So that’s hopeful that the doctors haven’t given up,” Penuelas said.

Penuelas said he is also encouraged that Hansen’s condition hasn’t deteriorated since he was admitted to the hospital.

“We have our fingers crossed and we’re saying prayers. … They haven’t thrown in the towel yet, which is good,” he added.

He said Hansen, who is 80 years old and has diabetes, started feeling ill and having some health issues and went to Boulder City Hospital on March 26. He said he was diagnosed with double pneumonia, tested for COVID-19 and transferred to Henderson Hospital.

“He was heavily sedated and put on a ventilator,” Penuelas said.

Unfortunately, visitors are not allowed at the hospital, but Penuelas said community members can pray for Hansen and keep the positive energy headed his way.

“He’s a good guy and has a lot of positive energy going for him.”

Contact reporter Celia Shortt Goodyear at cgoodyear@bouldercityreview.com or at 702-586-9401. Follow her on Twitter @csgoodyear.

