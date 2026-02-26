75°F
Nominations open for Historic Preservation Award

Ron Eland/Boulder City Review Boulder Bowl was the winner of the Boulder City Historic Preservation award in 2012.
Ron Eland/Boulder City Review St. Christopher's Episcopal Church was the winner of the award this past year.
Special to Boulder City Review
February 26, 2026 - 12:00 pm
 

As reinvestment and renovations occur to many of the older buildings, parks and homes within this community, historic preservation remains an important and celebrated part of Boulder City’s identity. The city’s history is forever tied to the families who came here 95 years ago for the construction of the Hoover Dam, and the places that remain today serve as a meaningful reminder of how it all started.

The Boulder City Historic Preservation Commission and Boulder City Council invite all to participate in its efforts to recognize those preserving and promoting Boulder City’s unique history by submitting nominations for the 16th Annual Historic Preservation Award.

Created in 2011, the annual award (a plaque and certificate) recognizes the hard work of local residents and business owners in their efforts to maintain and enhance the architectural, historical, and cultural heritage of Boulder City.

The award is based on the exterior of the building or property as readily visible from the street. Properties or features may be residential, commercial, institutional, religious, parks, landscapes or streetscapes.

The winner will be recognized online during Preservation Month, May 2026. The award can also recognize a historically-appropriate remodel, addition, or new construction, or an excellent example of preservation or restoration.

“Encouraging property owner reinvestment within the district helps to preserve the city’s unique character, strengthen property values, and promote the reuse of historic homes and businesses,” said Deputy City Manager Michael Mays.

“The preservation of these properties is part of the city’s strategic plan. Historic Preservation Commission and city council created grant programs to promote historic preservation through the reinvestment in historically significant properties within the district.”

The award is not based on the number of nominations received for a property. Nominations are open through Sunday, March 15. In addition to the award, the Historic Preservation Commission celebrates Historic Preservation month and day through events and activities that promote historic elements of our community and demonstrate the social and economic benefits of historic preservation. Planning is underway for Historic Preservation Day on May 9 and the commission invites the public to various events and activities that celebrate our history.

See the criteria and submit nominations at www.bcnv.org/HPAwards.

