News Briefs, May 16

IRS

Nonprofit status revoked

Despite marketing itself as a nonprofit organization, the Boulder City History & Arts Foundation is operating under a 501(c)3 status that was revoked by the IRS in 2015.

The foundation was formed that same year, according to its website, when the Historic Boulder City Foundation and Friends of the Arts joined together. The newly formed group would work under the latter’s existing nonprofit status.

According to the list of charitable organizations on irs.gov, the Friends of the Arts status was automatically revoked Nov. 15, 2015, for not filing the required financial information with the IRS for three consecutive years.

The group is responsible for the annual BC’s Got Talent show, the recent murder mystery “Gun Crazy” and the historic roof tile project from the old water filtration building on Railroad Avenue.

Boulder City History & Arts Foundation did not respond to the Boulder City Review’s requests for comment or clarification.

New hearing set for driver in fatal crash on parkway

A new status check hearing has been scheduled for Joshua Buckingham, the driver involved in a fatal crash on Boulder City Parkway in March.

Buckingham has been charged with one count of reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm to other person and pleaded not guilty in Boulder City Justice Court before Justice of the Peace Victor Miller.

Witnesses said Buckingham has been traveling at more than 100 mph and was making frequent lane changes before the crash that killed a 58-year-old Henderson man. On Tuesday, May 14, a representative of Buckingham’s new attorney, Michael Lee Becker, asked for another status check hearing in 30 days.

Adam Solinger said he worked for Becker and had received an offer from the state that he needed to discuss with Buckingham, who was not present and lives out of state.

Miller agreed and set the hearing for 1 p.m. June 11.